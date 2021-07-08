The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art will reopen to unveil a new exhibition, Metro Montage XXI, on July 10. The exhibition will run from July 10 to September 5.
Museum Curator Madeline Beck said that the exhibition “has something for everybody,” and almost every form of visual art is presented in the museum.
“Metro Montage is a beloved event in the metro Atlanta community because it’s not only a celebration of local art, but it brings together artists from across the country in a true montage of contemporary American artwork,” she said.
More than 900 individual pieces of art were submitted for consideration, Beck said. Of those, 108 pieces were selected for the exhibition. The exhibition will be on both floors of the MCMA, allowing the museum to accept even more work than years before.
“That makes the selection process very difficult and competitive, to say the least,” she said.
The MCMA’s anonymous panel of judges reviewed the work submitted and voted using a numeric system, Beck said.
“The pieces that received the most unanimous approval and high scores from the judges are exhibited, always of course keeping in mind that we need to exhibit work that is varied in style and technique,” she said.
The exhibition will feature more installation-based pieces of art this year, Beck said.
”There are of course more traditional paintings and sculptures, but there are some new and different types of artwork that we know will make guests linger longer,” she said.
Guests of the museum can expect pieces that implement shadow and light, textiles and fabric, and mixed media installation, Beck said.
“Whether you are more excited by traditional artwork or experimental artwork, there is a wide variety of both throughout the exhibition,” she said.
While Beck said it’s nearly impossible to choose a favorite piece of art as a curator, one noteworthy piece that always strikes her and catches her eye is a portrait by Melvin Toledo of Tucker, titled “Claudia and Elvi” -- an oil painting on aluminum panel.
“It’s very powerful and masterfully executed,” she said of the piece.
Some local, familiar artists who will be featured in this exhibition include Nikki Davidson, Donna Shiver, Doug Pisik, Steve Dininno, Philip Carpenter and more, Beck said. The museum will also feature a Demo Day with the artists of Metro Montage on July 31 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and will feature some of the artists who will demonstrate their methods and techniques to guests of the MCMA.
“I’m particularly excited about some new Metro Montage artists, too; locals like Larkin Ford, Tokie Rome-Taylor, and Hannah Brooks,” she said.
Beck said it’s interesting to see the patterns that developed naturally among the curated art after learning more about the artwork that was selected.
“We don’t consider background stories or explanations when the work is selected, but upon reading all the artists’ statements, there are incredible themes throughout the show of intimacy, love and adventure as well as more poignant meditations on loss, destruction and solitude,” she said.
