MARIETTA — Marietta and Cobb County officials marked the Fourth of July weekend early with a series of awards in a virtual event from the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre on Thursday.
Mayor Steve Tumlin opened the event with remarks about the holiday. In lieu of the city’s traditional parade and fireworks show, Marietta helped present the awards and is hosting a virtual July 4th parade and a “most patriotic” contest for homes, neighborhoods, businesses and pets.
“We can’t have a parade, but we can parade our spirit,” the mayor said.
A special guest at the event was Staff Sgt. Emanuel Lee Wilson, a 102-year-old World War II veteran and longtime Marietta resident. Wilson was issued a city resolution in his honor from Tumlin and council members Reggie Copeland and Joseph Goldstein, and was named a grand marshal in Marietta’s virtual parade, which the city will share on social media Saturday.
Wilson, who is also known as “E.L.” and “Mr. Bro,” was inducted into the Army in 1941 and served through 1945, during which he earned awards including the World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal with three bronze stars and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one bronze star, per the resolution.
He served on the board of directors for Cobb Cooperative Hospital, which was the hospital for Black residents during segregation, and was deputized as a “protective guard” for special events and Lemon Street High School football games. He worked at Georgia Power, starting as a general laborer and retiring as the company’s first Black supervisor. His wife, Hattie, led the Fort Hill Branch Library for over 30 years.
Marietta’s second grand marshal is Marietta High School valedictorian Rebecca Goodwin, 17. Goodwin will attend Emory University in the fall.
Local officials including Mayor Steve Tumlin, Cobb County Commissioner Keli Gambrill and Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren, as well as Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, recognized community leaders and residents for the Georgia Grown To-Go curbside farmers market that started May 23 in Marietta.
The drive-thru farmers market, which took place at Al Bishop Park, saw thousands of people buy fresh food from farmers from across the state. The event became a series of large-scale farmers markets that went on to DeKalb, Gwinnett, Richmond and Whitfield counties and sold over $1 million in food from Georgia farmers, Black said.
“See, folks, what happens when we work together,” Black said.
The Marietta High School football team was also honored for its championship-winning season. The players were not able to attend, but state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, awarded coach Richard Morgan with a Georgia House resolution that recognized the team’s state championship win. The football team went on to be ranked seventh in the nation, Reeves said.
“We really, in this community, appreciate your investment in these young students,” Reeves said to the coach. “It’s so exciting to be in a championship year, and it’s just amazing watching the community rally around the program.”
Marietta will share a Fourth of July video with the virtual parade 10 a.m. Saturday on its Facebook page.
It’s not meant to be a substitute for the real thing, Tumlin told the MDJ, but it will hopefully keep peoples’ spirits up.
“I think we did the best we could under the circumstances, and we’ll have a dang good one next year,” the mayor said.
Later on Thursday, the city announced the winners of its patriotic contests:
♦ Most Patriotic Pet: Finn, the miniature schnauzer
♦ Most Patriotic Business: Glover Park Brewery
♦ Most Patriotic House: Jones Family
♦ Most Patriotic Neighborhood: Lewis Park Community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.