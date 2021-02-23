Marietta families with children in virtual school will soon, again, be able to pick up meals from a location near them.
Starting Friday, Marietta City Schools buses will deliver meal kits at certain stops around the city with seven days worth of breakfast and lunch.
The meals will be available to anyone 18 and under, not just those in the school district.
Since Marietta schools resumed in-person learning, meals have been sent home with in-person students on Thursdays and available to be picked up for virtual families Fridays. This week, meals will be available for pickup and delivery.
"We know that our Friday meal kit pick-up program has been challenging for some families, and we want to help ensure that all of our students have access to healthy breakfasts and lunches," the district wrote in an email.
No registration or pre-order is required for the meal delivery. Students and families can simply find the stop that is most convenient and be there at the correct time.
For meal delivery stops and times, visit www.marietta-city.org/mealdelivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.