MARIETTA — The first day of school at Marietta City Schools Tuesday will see nearly 8,900 students start the fall semester with online classes.
Third grade teacher Rachael Vick has been holding one-on-one “sneak peak” video calls with her students from her classroom at West Side Elementary School. The first day of school, she will have the boys in the class on one video call and the girls on another, before bringing all 23 of them together for one group introduction.
"It's definitely been different because we're working really hard to make the transition as seamless and very easy for parents to find things in one place," she told the MDJ Monday.
Vick said her decision to work on campus was helped by the school district offering childcare, so she can bring her youngest child, in first grade, to school with her.
School district leaders have had more time to prepare this summer than last spring, when schools suddenly closed and went online-only due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Marietta school board decided July 17 to start the school year with virtual instruction, citing more recent, faster community spread.
Cody Morelock, who teaches IB chemistry to juniors and seniors at Marietta High School, said teachers will have the extra challenge of getting to know students and parents without face-to-face interaction to try to help them be successful.
"There's going to be a really big push for building relationships," he said. "Obviously we're going to focus on content and the teaching aspect, but at least the way I look at it is...engagement will not be as high if you haven't built that relationship first."
Morelock said he will host some of his classes from school and some from home, alternating at-home days with his wife, who also teaches in the school district. He said chemistry will be taught through virtual labs, video demonstrations and some safe at-home experiments. The district has also set time aside after Labor Day for in-person labs, with more details to be announced later.
"I think the Marietta district is ... kind of ahead of the curve a little bit," he said. "We kind of understand that yeah, it's a bad situation, but we can either rise to the occasion and make it better, or we can contribute to things being bad. So I like to think that most of my colleagues will take a positive approach."
Superintendent Grant Rivera told the MDJ that students will have more live video calls with their teachers than in the spring, as a class and in small groups, and will see more consistent scheduling.
"I feel that the families were very forgiving last spring because they understood we pivoted fast. Families are not going to be okay in Marietta with us making the same mistake twice. So we have been very intentional," Rivera said.
The superintendent said that he doesn't plan to reopen schools to students until the state health department indicates that positivity rates are declining in the local area and that it is no longer experiencing high community spread. When that happens, it could be a phasing in of younger students first and then older students with small class sizes, though Rivera and other district leaders are still developing more specific plans.
In the meantime, the district is planning to start offering tutoring services in-person at various locations in the community "when it's safe to do such," Rivera said. Marietta City Schools is also beginning to roll out childcare programs for families through local organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, Girls Inc. and YMCA. Rivera said that the organizations are providing the childcare and the district will provide tutoring, devices and wireless hotspots.
