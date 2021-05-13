Marietta City Schools will host a vaccination clinic next month for students and their parents or guardians, after an expansion of vaccine eligibility to Georgians age 12 and up.
"We believe that every family deserves safe and convenient access to the COVID vaccine," Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said in an email to the school community. "Additionally, we recognize that our schools will be safer as interested students and families are vaccinated."
The district will partner with Poole’s Pharmacy to offer Pfizer vaccinations for eligible MCS students and families at Marietta High School on Thursday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to noon. Those looking to receive a shot through the clinic must register by completing the Poole’s Pharmacy Pfizer Consent Form by May 27 at 3 p.m. Registration will close after that time and date or when capacity is reached, according to the district.
Insurance will not be required, but those with insurance should provide a copy of their information when they arrive for their appointment, Rivera's email says.
All registrants will get their second shot on June 24, and alternate dates are not available, Rivera's email states.
"If you or your MCS student are not available on June 24, please do not register for the first shot," he said.
Rivera also asked that families only register for a shot if they are committed to their student or themselves showing up on June 3.
"Please do not fail to show and take the spot of another deserving student or family," the email says.
The following additional guidelines apply:
- Any Marietta City Schools student who is 12 or older as of June 3, 2021, and currently enrolled at MCS is eligible to register for the vaccination;
- The MCS student’s enrollment and birth date will be verified in the Aspen school portal before an appointment is given;
- Up to two parents or legal guardians of the MCS student may also register for the vaccine. The eligible adults must be noted as the parent or legal guardian in Aspen;
- MCS students under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at the time of the first and the second vaccine, and the parent or legal guardian must present photo ID at check-in;
- After completing the consent form, each registrant will receive a confirmation email within three business days with an appointment time on June 3.
With questions, families are asked to email MCSCOVIDvaccine@marietta-city.org.
