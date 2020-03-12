Effective Monday, the Marietta School District is closing for at least two weeks, Superintendent Grant Rivera announced.
In a letter from district families and staff, Rivera said the decision was made in light of the most recent announcements from Gov. Brian Kemp, and in consultation with neighboring school districts and the Georgia Department of Education.
The two week closure includes all BSP/ASP, camps and athletic events, he said.
"This decision comes as a result of thoughtful discussions regarding what is best for our students, staff, and families. Schools and offices will be open as normal tomorrow (Friday, March 13, 2020) as we prepare for this extended closure," Rivera said.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this unprecedented situation for our district and community. As we have continued to communicate, this is ever-changing and we may need to extend this closure accordingly. We are committed to providing you with information and updates throughout the closure. Look for additional correspondence from me within the next 24 hours regarding how we intend to support our families."
