Work is set to begin in December on the restoration of the Lemon Street Grammar School in Marietta after a unanimous vote from the school board on Tuesday.
Superintendent Grant Rivera also recommended that the district study whether middle school students' cellphone usage is a distraction in the classroom, as well as received seven thumbs up for his recommended 2020 legislative priorities — a wish list of sorts for Cobb’s lawmakers to keep in mind when passing bills under the Gold Dome next session.
Lemon Street Grammar School
Targeted demolition on the Lemon Street Grammar School, a historic landmark in the Marietta City School District, is expected to begin next month as part of the district's larger Lemon Street campus and central office construction project, according to Chuck Gardner, the district's chief operations officer.
Rivera proposed in March a new central office to be built on the former campus of Lemon Street High School, at 353 Lemon Street. The plan calls for the central office to be a replica of the former high school and for the renovation of the Lemon Street Grammar School across the street.
Prior to school integration in the 1960s, Marietta’s black student population attended Lemon Street Grammar School before heading across the street to Lemon Street High School. The high school building was razed in 1967. The grammar school closed in 1972 and has since been used for storage.
On Tuesday, Gardner said the "targeted demolition" would include removal of portions of the roof and some internal walls to look for structural issues, locations of load-bearing beams and potential needs for safety updates.
The demolition will cost $212,009 out of the project's $8 million budget, Gardner said.
"There's a lot of unforeseens that can happen in an old building like that, so the recommendation (from contractors) was let's do some targeted demolition so we can see actually see ... what we're dealing with so they'll be able to better plan what needs to be done," he said, adding that only the school building's annex will be demolished to its foundation.
Gardner said the exploratory demolition and the demolition of the annex building, as well as asbestos removal, will take about two months. The goal then is to bring to the school board in February a guaranteed maximum price for the remainder of the Lemon Street campus project.
The project is set to include a school board meeting room, community room, museum and other historic markers.
Cellphone study
Rivera has recommended that the school district study to what degree cellphone use is a distraction in the classroom and what steps, if any, the district should take to address it.
While restricting students' access to cellphones is an option, Rivera said the district could also choose to do nothing if a closer look finds there is less stakeholder concern than previously thought.
Gardner said the district will be focusing the study and any decisions to follow on grades 6-8.
He said the district has anecdotal evidence of cellphones causing distractions to learning and contributing to discipline issues, as well as social media affecting students' social-emotional wellness. However, Gardner added, the district plans to survey students, staff and parents to understand whether those concerns are widespread or isolated.
Based on survey responses, feedback from community meetings and discussion with school governance councils, the district could make a decision in March.
Legislative priorities
Rivera's first request to lawmakers is that they consider implementing a minimum enrollment period in graduation rate calculations, similar to what is used in some statewide testing and school district assessments.
For example, the superintendent said, in order for students scores on the Georgia Milestones assessments to count, that student has to be present for at least 65% of the school year.
"What we're asking legislators to consider here is what is the minimum enrollment period for a child to count toward graduation rate? Right now, it's a day, or a week, or a month," he said, "I'm not attempting to micro-manage what they may feel the appropriate time is, I just feel that there's a parallel with assessments that might mirror graduation."
The district's second request is that the state continue funding charter school systems as normal. Marietta City Schools was one of the first charter systems in Georgia and has operated as such for the last 11 years.
According to the Georgia Department of Education, charter systems receive flexibility from certain state rules and regulations in exchange for greater accountability.
Rivera's final request is that the state continue funding the teachers retirement system, or TRS. Georgia's TRS, a defined benefit pension fund, requires most school district employees to pay about 6% of their income into the system, according to Erin Franklin, the district’s chief finance officer. Those who do can benefit from the fund after at least 10 years of service, Franklin said.
Rivera said since there has been talk of changing the TRS, he'd like to remind state lawmakers that the retirement system is one of the most attractive benefits to district employees and one of the district's most powerful recruitment tools.
"If it goes away, or if it gets modified to the point where they don't see the benefit, I have grave concerns about our ability to both recruit and retain educators," the superintendent said.
In other business, the board approved:
- The $39,710 purchase of ViewSonic Interactive Flat Panels for classrooms in the College and Career Academy;
A $16,290 contract with SmartWave to install wireless access points for the College and Career Academy; and
Contracts totaling $30,800 for tutoring services at Lockheed Elementary School.
