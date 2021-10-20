In this June file photo, Addison Moreland, a rising Marietta Middle School eighth grader, gets a bandage after her first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Paul Dossett, a pharmacist from Poole’s Pharmacy, during a vaccine clinic at Marietta High School.
Marietta City Schools has set a tentative date of Nov. 6 to offer vaccinations for its students ages 5 to 11, Superintendent Grant Rivera announced Wednesday.
The plan is pending Food and Drug Administration authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group, which is set to be considered next week.
The district will offer a free vaccine clinic, as it did for students over the age of 12 during the summer, "in the spirit of providing equity and access for all families," Rivera wrote.
Rivera's email to parents included a link to an anonymous survey, where families can enter if they are interested in the vaccine and how many children they might bring.
"MCS will host a virtual family town hall with Cobb & Douglas Public Health prior to the vaccination registration deadline and clinic so families have the opportunity to hear more information about the Pfizer vaccine," he added.
The announcement came hours after White House officials laid out a federal plan to begin shipping out vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 if approval is granted by the FDA.
“We will ensure that vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11 are easy, convenient and accessible to every family,” Jeff Zients, who serves as President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 response coordinator, said Wednesday. “We have more than enough vaccine for every child aged 5 to 11.”
