Marietta City Schools' weekly COVID-19 case report indicated the school system had 35 confirmed active cases of the virus, as of last Friday. The district reported almost the exact number as the previous week, when it had 34 active confirmed cases.
There were 33 confirmed student cases and two confirmed staff cases. There was also one presumptive positive student case.
The school with the most cases was Marietta Middle School, with eight cases. Marietta High School had six cases.
The district has about 8,900 students. For a full MCS case report, visit marietta-city.org/casereports.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Monday, and how they compare to Friday. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|09/20/21
|Change
|Cases
|79,495
|+616
|Hospitalizations
|3,864
|+14
|Deaths
|1,139
|+4
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|09/20/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,191,105
|+9,457
|Hospitalizations
|78,376
|+816
|Deaths
|21,426
|+191
As of Monday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 594 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 88% of them unvaccinated. The system had 165 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 92% of them unvaccinated, and 135 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 90% of them unvaccinated.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
