A Marietta City Schools program that sends food home with students for the weekend will be in the national spotlight next week.
NBC's Today Show will feature a segment highlighting Park Street Elementary school, which gave out food staples to all of its students who are learning in person this semester. The initiative is designed to help families who may be struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is happening at all schools across the district.
Camera crews were waiting outside the elementary school on Nov. 19, as hundreds of children filed out for the Thanksgiving break and smiled behind their masks. Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera and school principal Diona McIntire looked on, frequently jumping in to help a first grader struggling with a heavy bag or pick up a forgotten milk carton.
The segment will air at 8 a.m. on Dec. 1 to coincide with Giving Tuesday, held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. The day encourages charitable donations, volunteer work and general good will.
Marietta City Schools is the only district in the metro Atlanta area that provides its in-person learning students with meals for the weekends, a spokesperson for the school district said.
