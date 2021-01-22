Marietta City Schools is searching for a new provider of coronavirus tests as a two-month partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes to close.
"We are actively exploring a private partnership that will allow for COVID testing to continue on our Marietta campus," Superintendent Grant Rivera told district families in an email Friday. "Such testing would be voluntary and potentially include the additional availability of the rapid antigen test along with the molecular PCR, as well as expanded hours of operation and a medical evaluation.
"We are working to provide a service that will be available for all MCS students, staff, and their families, and not just those limited to school-based contact (as was the case with the CDC partnership)," Rivera continued. "In most cases, this service would likely be covered by an individual’s health insurance plan and, equally as important in our commitment to equity and access, we will create the same testing option for our MCS students who may not have health insurance."
More than 1,000 coronavirus tests have been administered through the district's partnership with the CDC, Rivera said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.