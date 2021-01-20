Marietta City Schools is issuing new identification cards to all students with the ability to track when and where students are getting off and on the bus.
Students will be required to scan the cards, which have radio-frequency identification technology, to get on and off the bus, including any field trips, according to a letter from the school district that was emailed to parents this week. The card will be connected to the Traversa Ride 360 app, which will show families the date, time and location their child entered and exited the bus. Students will also receive an ID holder to attach to their backpack or a lanyard.
Initially the new ID cards will be used as a safety feature for parents and to help the district's expanded COVID-19 contact tracing efforts, said Jen Brock, school district spokeswoman. Other applications the cards could be used for later include checking out library resources and making purchases at the school cafeteria.
All students will have an ID card allocated for them. Students attending school face-to-face will receive the cards through their school. Parents of students in virtual learning can contact their child's school for a card.
To download the Ride 360 app, visit www.marietta-city.org/Page/3292.
