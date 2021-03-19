Marietta City Schools teachers and staff have been asked to weigh in on future school calendars.
A survey is open to district employees with three options for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, Superintendent Grant Rivera told staff Friday. The deadline to complete the survey is April 11.
The survey has three questions. School governance teams will receive the information and make a recommendation to the Marietta Board of Education.
To fill out the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/5HJBY5H
