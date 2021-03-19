Marietta City Schools teachers and staff have been asked to weigh in on future school calendars.

A survey is open to district employees with three options for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, Superintendent Grant Rivera told staff Friday. The deadline to complete the survey is April 11.

The survey has three questions. School governance teams will receive the information and make a recommendation to the Marietta Board of Education. 

To fill out the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/5HJBY5H

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.