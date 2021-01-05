Marietta City Schools employees were some of the first people after health care workers to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Cobb County.
Metro Atlanta Ambulance offered vaccinations Tuesday afternoon to any district staff member 65 and older. The school district reports it has 56 employees in that age group.
Superintendent Grant Rivera announced the vaccinations Tuesday morning in an email to district staff. He said the vaccines are optional.
"Over the last 24 hours, I have been working with Cobb & Douglas Public Health to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine for any MCS staff member who is 65 or older. Within the last few minutes, Metro Atlanta Ambulance confirmed they can offer vaccinations today for the 56 MCS staff who are 65 or older between 1 pm-5pm," he said in the email, offering coverage for teachers and bus drivers during the time window.
Almost half the MCS employees in the 65 and up age group, 23, registered for the vaccines Tuesday at the ambulance company's Marietta facility, said district spokesperson Jen Brock. Those who didn't take up the offer Tuesday will have another chance when the district offers it to all staff, she said.
Rivera said he wasn't concerned about the numbers, that it's not his place to tell employees whether or not to get vaccinated.
"I’m not passing judgement on who does or does not choose to get the vaccine. That’s a personal decision," he said. "My responsibility is to do what we can to offer it to staff as quickly as possible and as convenient as possible."
According to Metro Atlanta ambulance, in accordance with federal guidelines, the vaccines were $17.
The vaccines came just a few days after state officials said residents 65 and older would be the next group eligible to receive vaccines.
"I care about the wellbeing of our staff, not just as employees but as a family. We want to do everything we can to, as quickly as possible, make sure they have access to the vaccine, if they so desire," Rivera said.
Since teachers are part of the next group to be authorized for the vaccine, Rivera said his staff has been preparing for the rollout, including training nurses to administer the vaccines if and when Cobb-Douglas Public Health authorized them to do so.
