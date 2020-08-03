Since teachers in Marietta City Schools began preplanning the week before school started, five employees have tested positive for the coronavirus and one is presumed to have an infection, a district spokesperson told the MDJ.
The school district has about 1,400 employees.
Superintendent Grant Rivera said the employee with the presumptive case works in the district's driver education department. The five employees who tested positive for the virus work at:
- Sawyer Road Elementary School
- Dunleith Elementary School
- Lockheed Elementary School
- The central office's school nutrition department and
- The central office's maintenance's department.
Marietta tracks employees who test positive and those who are not tested, but have symptoms indicative of COVID-19 infection, or presumptive cases, Rivera said.
When an employee is confirmed or presumed to have an infection, the school district communicates to those who may have been in close contact, as defined by public health officials as being within six feet of them for at least 15 minutes.
Employees who test positive for COVID-19 or who have symptoms of the illness are to stay home for at least 10 days, and cannot return to work until 10 days have passed without symptoms and 24 hours with no fever, Rivera said. Employees with no symptoms may be able to work from home.
“We continue to be responsive to any guidance given to us by the department of public health, but we also are exceptionally consistent in terms of how we implement (it),” Rivera said.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act covers 80 hours, or two weeks, of sick leave and family leave for teachers for COVID-19 related reasons, the superintendent said. Beyond that, the act covers employees for up to an additional 10 weeks at two-thirds of their regular pay, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
“What we’re trying to do in Marietta is accommodate each and every person based on their family circumstances in a way that’s consistent with our HR policies and then those federal protections that are afforded to them,” Rivera said.
