Marietta City Schools is out for mid-winter break beginning Monday, and officials are asking families to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures while children are out of classes.
In an email sent to families, the district asked people to follow the "three Ws": wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.
"Please remember that the decisions we all make in February will have an impact on our school community in March and April. Help us keep our schools safe, healthy, and open for the remainder of the school year."
The district also announced staff will be conducting contact tracing during the break. In the event a student tests positive for COVID-19 or is a close contact of someone who does during winter break, families are asked to inform the district immediately. They are also asked to notify the district if students have been in quarantine and qualify to return to school. Families can contact covid19results@marietta-city.org.
Families who need food assistance can visit the MCS Drive-Thru Food Pantry at First Presbyterian Church Marietta open 5-7 p.m. on Monday.
Students return to classes (in-person or virtual) on Monday, February 22.
