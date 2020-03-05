MARIETTA — Rising property values have city council members eyeing three tax cuts in three years.
At an agenda work session, the council signaled its support for dropping the millage rate on two separate bonds issued in the past decade: a 2009 parks bond and the 2013 Franklin Gateway redevelopment bond.
Council members agreed to put the tax cuts on the consent agenda for their March 11 meeting, when they will take a final vote on the proposal. Items on the consent agenda are those expected to generate little discussion or controversy.
City finance director Sam Lady said property owners with a $200,000 home would save about $29 on their tax bills due this fall as a result of the cuts.
Every property owner in the city pays 1.75 mills toward a $68 million bond the voters approved in 2013. Proceeds from the bond were used to pay for the redevelopment of the Franklin Gateway Corridor. Big names such as Atlanta United and Ikea have since purchased land there.
Separately, property owners also pay 0.75 mills toward a $25 million bond voters approved in 2009, which funded, among other projects, improvements to Elizabeth Porter Park, including an expansion.
The city is proposing lowering each rate by 0.125 mills. If approved next week, the redevelopment bond millage would be 1.675 mills, while the parks bond millage would be .675 mills.
Last year, City Council lowered the millage on the redevelopment bonds from 2 mills to 1.75 mills. At the time, the council also agreed to automatically reduce it further, to 1.5 mills, for property tax bills due in 2021.
A rising tax digest had the city considering accelerating that timeline, Bruton said.
“It’s exceeding even better than was anticipated,” he said Wednesday of the redevelopment efforts along Franklin Gateway. “There’s more revenue being generated to pay it off.”
At Thursday’s meeting, Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly asked whether there might be consequences to potentially lowering the tax rate prematurely.
“With the development and all that we’ve got in the city limits, I would not anticipate (the) digest going down,” replied Lady.
The parks bond expires in 2028. The redevelopment bond expires in 2034.
Along with studying possibly changing the millage rate on the bonds, the city’s public works department would also be instructed to get input from the Gateway Community Improvement District regarding a road project in the area.
Bruton said $3,057.836.38 is allocated for roads in the redevelopment bond account.
