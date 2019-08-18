If you or someone you know has a lawn, parks a car or eats from a food truck in Marietta, you’ll want to know about what the City Council did at its meeting last Wednesday.
Here’s a rundown:
♦ The city will renew an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to screen government applicants and employees. Marietta has been certified under the program, called IMAGE, since Sept. 2015 and is now set to continue through August 2023.
♦ The council granted final approval to changes regarding enforcement of overgrown lawns. The changes clarify previously language and remove subjective phrases such as “obnoxious vegetation.”
The changes also increase the fines handed out for serial yard ignorers:
A first or second offense is unchanged with a penalty of $50 and third through fifth still come with a fine of $100. But under the changes, offense No. 6 will cost $200, up from $100, No. 7 goes up to $300 from $250, eight goes from $250 to $400 and nine-time offenders will have to pay a $500 fee, up from $250.
♦ Parking violators in Marietta will get more time to pay fees, up to 10 days from five. The city prosecutor proposed the change because delays in the mail meant payments sent on time often came in late.
♦ The council approved spending just over $52,000 to beef up security at government buildings including City Hall. Those with business in city offices will soon have to be buzzed in by employees.
♦ Council members approved plans for Oakton, the 180-year-old historic manor on Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta. Last year, the home’s owners announced a plan to divide the property, adding four lots for single-family homes after years of trying unsuccessfully to sell it to someone who will maintain it.
The plan preserves the home and adds four new single-family homes to the property. The homes will not block the view of Oakton from Kennesaw Avenue and will be built in a historic style to match Oakton.
♦ The council passed a first read of ordinance changes that will specify where and how often residents and businesses can bring in food trucks. The changes will create different rules depending on a property’s use and density.
♦ City staff will look into ways to prevent people from claiming dibs on space in Glover Park hours before concerts there begin. A report is expected before next year’s concert season.
