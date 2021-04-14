MARIETTA — In the face of overwhelming community opposition, the Marietta City Council voted unanimously to prevent two mixed-use developments from being built near the intersection of Powers Ferry Road and South Marietta Parkway.
Rezoning applications on behalf of developer Stephen Macauley were denied for the proposed Nexus Gardens and Laurel Park developments. The projects would have included hundreds of townhomes, apartments and senior living units, as well as retail and office space.
Council chambers were standing room only and residents brought signs to signal their opposition Wednesday night. Addressing council members, they said the projects would make the area less affordable and increase traffic to dangerous levels.
Residents also created two websites to organize opposition. Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, who has served for eight years, said she had never received so many emails opposing a rezoning. Citing the will of residents, she made the motion to deny the first rezoning application. The second application failed some 30 minutes later, precipitating a round of applause from the audience.
