Marietta City Schools are scheduled to reinstate a face-to-face learning option for elementary schools after Labor Day, but some students are already receiving in-person instruction off campus.
Tu Iglesia Hispana, a small church tucked between homes on Hill Street in Marietta, opens its doors once a week to provide a space for Hickory Hills Elementary families to learn about online schooling and pick up a supply of food. On Wednesday evenings, students and staff from Hickory Hills meet in the church basement for small group tutoring sessions, and Spanish-speaking parents meet with school staff upstairs to learn about virtual learning tools.
On Wednesday night, about 10 students worked on their math skills, read new books or spent time drawing in the basement of Tu Iglesia. All masked to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, they worked in small groups of two or three students gathered around one of four Hickory Hills staffers.
Norah Cowan, a student support specialist at Hickory Hills, spent the hour of tutoring Wednesday night helping three students with math assignments.
“Being able to take one-on-one or one-on-three time to help them to really understand it, give them visuals, it really just helps them,” Cowan said.
She said this face-to-face tutoring is extremely important, especially as students have taken all their classes remotely through the first month of the school year.
Upstairs, two Spanish-speaking school staffers taught parents about school computers and digital learning resources. Jillian Horsey, a counselor at Hickory Hills, helped parents navigate their students’ online assignments.
“We are very fortunate to have a connection with Tu Iglesia because they’re always there for us and our students,” Horsey said. “Without this space, we wouldn’t be able to have a local gathering place in proximity of our neighborhoods.”
Horsey said the church is in a convenient location that families can access by car or on foot.
A long-standing connection
Marisa Gonzales, a staff member at Hickory Hills, said Tu Iglesia has been a key school partner for several years. Church staff members and volunteers will regularly come to the school to translate conversations between school staff and families from English to Spanish, according to Gonzales.
“Family members have a relationship with the church,” she said. “Staff members at the church know our kids. They know our families.”
So when Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera presented schools with the opportunity to host tutoring sessions off campus, Gonzales knew her school already had the perfect site in place.
“We knew at Hickory Hills that we wanted Tu Iglesia to be one of our locations,” she said.
Gonzales said five or six Hickory Hills staff members go to Tu Iglesia each week to work with students and parents.
“Having church staff members and a Hickory Hills teacher available to translate and help parents become familiar with our district’s learning platforms has been extremely beneficial to our ESOL community,” she said. “The students are so excited to work with their teachers and learn with their peers in a small group, face-to-face setting.”
In the past, Tu Iglesia would regularly organize programming for Hickory Hills students. Last spring, the church staff set up a 10 week program for students in the school’s English for speakers of other languages classes.
A Community Church
“We really care about the people that are around this area, so we, as a church, we want to do the best that we can to help them with their basic needs,” said Tu Iglesia Pastor Alejandro Alvarado. “We really want to be able to help them to at least be able to turn on a computer to help their kids get into school.”
Alvarado said some families do not own computers or have internet access, so, after the pandemic closed schools, he wanted to open his church to provide a learning space.
On Wednesday nights, while school staff are teaching students and families in the church building, church staff are outside in the parking lot getting ready for their weekly food pick-up. Alvarado said the church is a food distribution site for the Noonday Baptist Association, a group that works with churches to deliver food to people in need.
“I love the fact that we meet at the same time as the food giveaway,” Horsey said. “So our parents can come learn more about technology, our students can get homework help and they can take home food for the next couple of days.”
According to Rivera, other schools in the district will start their own tutoring sessions after Labor Day.
“We’re going to be tutoring both at school,” Rivera said, “and we also have 25 different community locations where it’s walkable for people to get to.”
Even when Marietta’s elementary schools begin to reinstate the option of some face-to-face learning, Hickory Hills staffers say they have no plans of stopping their Wednesday night tutoring sessions at Tu Iglesia.
“It’s going to be every Wednesday,” Horsey said, “until we can’t come anymore.”
