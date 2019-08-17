A 40-year effort to raise money for children and families in need continues in Marietta this weekend with the Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church’s biannual consignment sale.
More than $500,000 from the event has been donated to charity in the last decade alone, with the church retaining 30% of item sales to donate to nonprofits and ministries with a focus on serving children, women and families.
Consignors who offer items for sale as part of the event can keep 70% of their proceeds, or donate their items in exchange for the opportunity to select other things from the sale free of charge.
More than 25,000 pieces of children’s clothing, shoes, toys, books, furniture and accessories are on offer in the church’s Fellowship Hall, at 4385 Lower Roswell Road, until Saturday afternoon, when anything left over will be bagged up for donation to other churches and charities.
The public sale started Friday at 9 a.m. and ends midday Saturday, when select families and organizations in need are invited to choose from what’s left over for free.
“The sheer volume of the sale and its wide-reaching impact are hard to capture unless you’ve witnessed it,” longtime volunteer Millie Atkinson said. “This mission brings hundreds of consignors together with hundreds of volunteers and shoppers, and ultimately benefits even greater numbers through our sale’s monetary and material donations to locals in Marietta as well as children in Romania, India, Kenya, Honduras and military bases around the world.”
The sale started in 1979 in a tiny church kitchen as a mission of mothers helping each other locally, organizers said.
Now the church uses a computer system for inventory and credit card processing machines for sales, Atkinson said.
“Our sale is special, as anyone who has participated in it knows,” she said. “I have personally witnessed the delight in a Romanian girl’s eyes as she selected a beautiful dress from an assortment we brought from the sale.”
More than 150 volunteers participate in the spring and fall sales each year, setting up clothing racks days beforehand, processing donations, manning checkout stations and helping distribute leftovers.
For their contribution, volunteers get first pick of items the night before the public is let in, along with first-time mothers.
“Every sale is an opportunity to share God’s love,” sale committee co-chair Kimberly Turner said. “For every $100 our shoppers spend, $30 goes to those most hungry for Christ.”
