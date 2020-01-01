One Marietta Square landmark is getting a new look, and another could soon have a bell tower soaring above it.
Marietta’s Historic Board of Review unanimously approved a raft of changes to First Baptist Church Marietta near the Square at this week's meeting.
Architectural liaison and church attendee Don Dorsey presented a list of projects as part of a $5.2 million renovation already underway, including waterproofing buildings, restoring stained glass windows in the chapel and the sanctuary and making internal repairs to the church.
Dorsey also raised the possibility of building a new bell tower on the church building.
“When the church was originally built back in the 1800s, the chapel actually had a bell tower. In the 1950s, they realized the bell tower structure was failing, there was strain on the wood, and instead of restoring it, they just took it down.”
He said the church believes building a new tower would be architecturally feasible and is looking into raising money for the project. He said there are no current plans, but the project will likely require a height variance from the board if it goes forward.
Board Chair David Freedman said he’d need to know more about the plan, but he likes it in theory.
“Since it hasn’t been submitted, there’s not a lot of information and we can’t vote, but personally, I think it’s a great idea,” he said.
At the same meeting, the board unanimously approved a new look for the building that formerly housed Shillings on North Park Square.
Shillings on the Square closed in November after running since 1978. Its new owner, Randy McCray, is planning a new concept called Mac’s Chophouse, which will focus on steaks and seafood.
The board approved the following changes:
- Removing the existing cloth awnings and replacing the ones in the front with new black metal awnings
- A painted mural with the restaurant’s logo in black
- An 11-foot 11-inch black sign with the word “Mac’s” in black lettering that will stick out from the side wall
- Painting the previously-painted green brick behind the restaurant white and removing the paint from the windows
- Painting the window trim and cornice black
- Taking a rear exit door that is currently recessed and making it flush with the exterior wall
The only change requested by architect Paul Brown that was not approved by the board was to change tiles in the ground outside the door that spell out “Schillings” for Schilling’s Hardware, which predates the Shilling’s restaurant.
Brown had asked to replace that with black and white tile, but the board declined, citing the historic value of keeping the tile as-is.
McCray told the MDJ he plans to open up Mac’s Chophouse in March.
