Marietta police arrested a 37-year-old homeless man at a gas station, claiming he went there to meet a teenage girl for sex.
Eric Scott Evans, whose listed address is the MUST Ministries homeless shelter on Elizabeth Church Road, is in the county jail without bond facing a single felony charge of using a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit an illegal act, records show.
Marietta police obtained an arrest warrant for Evans on April 13, when they apprehended him just after 9 a.m. at the RaceTrac gas station at 900 Whitlock Ave., at the intersection of Burnt Hickory Road, per the warrant and Evans’ jail record.
Police claim Evans, listed as homeless in the warrant, started chatting over the internet on April 8 with Marietta Detective Mark Erion, who was posing on a dating app as a 14-year-old girl.
Evans and the undercover detective began text messaging, per the warrant.
“Accused was advised the girl was 14 years of age several times,” the warrant states. “Accused developed a sexual interest in the child ... accused requested to meet the child to have sex. Accused came to the location and was arrested without incident. Accused made a full confession and admitted he had come to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.”
Evans was listed in his warrant as being subject to parole or probation at the time of the incident.
Records show he was arrested by Smyrna police in April 2011, accused of possessing and distributing computer files of child pornography.
His warrant at the time, which listed a home address on Old Concord Road in Marietta, stated Evans sent a pornographic video file to a Cobb County police officer.
He was eventually indicted in Cobb Superior Court on three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, and admitted two of those charges in a negotiated guilty plea, per case records.
Evans was convicted on those charges and sentenced by Judge Gregory Poole in June 2013 to five years in jail, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.