Other than the Marietta school district's proposed central office, no major capital projects are likely to be delayed because of a shortfall in revenues from the education sales tax, school officials say.
Superintendent Grant Rivera advised the school board to delay the construction of the future central office building on Lemon Street, amid shortfalls in sales tax revenues.
The school board discussed the project at its Tuesday work session and is set to vote on the delay at next week's regular school board meeting.
Last year, Rivera proposed a new central office to be built on the former site of Lemon Street High School at 353 Lemon Street. The plan also called for the renovation of the Lemon Street Grammar School across the street.
The Lemon Street Grammar School renovation will proceed as scheduled, with a guaranteed maximum price likely to be presented at a board meeting next month, according to Chuck Gardner, the district's chief operations officer.
Though not a SPLOST project, Gardner said delaying the construction of the central office building, which would pull money from the district's building fund, will allow that money to be used on other capital improvements at local schools, if needed.
Gardner said the architectural planning for the central office is underway and will continue.
He also said other planned capital projects, including work on the new Park Street Elementary School to open in August, as well as renovations at Dunleith Elementary and Marietta High School's career academy, will not be delayed.
Some playground construction at local schools, however, will be, he said.
In other business, the board put the following action items on its consent agenda for next week:
- The $19,818 purchase of assessment questions to be used in classes, and that are correlated to grade-level standards.
- The $28,756 purchase of Accelerated Reading Intervention programs for West Side Elementary School.
- The $18,720 purchase of an Accelerated Reading Intervention program for Burruss Elementary School.
- A $30,000 Capturing Kids' Hearts social-emotional training and resources for Lockheed Elementary School.
- The $119,804 agreement with PlaySouth Playground Creators, LLC to provide playground design-build services at Park Street Elementary School.
- The $93,265 purchase of a 72-passenger school bus from Peach State Freightliner, LLC.
- An agreement with NetPlanner Systems, Inc. for the installation of low voltage cabling at Marietta High School, for $25,619.
- The $652,540 purchase of 2,000 Chromebook laptops to replace Chromebooks approaching the end of their life cycle.
- The $66,283 purchase of audio/video technology, film lab and computer lab equipment at Marietta High School.
- A $140,950 agreement with R.K. Redding Construction, Inc. to renovate the large ensemble room and adjoining classroom space into a dedicated orchestra room at Marietta High School.
The board also placed the $39,500 purchase of Georgia State Football Championship rings for the Marietta High School Blue Devils on the discussion agenda for next week's regular meeting. Money for the purchase would come from the district's athletic budget.
