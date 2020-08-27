The 1898 train station that houses the Marietta Welcome Center and Visitors Bureau will continue to be a place that guides newcomers to Marietta.
City officials held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday to celebrate the purchase of the historic train depot, located at 4 Depot Street just off Marietta Square.
The city closed on the purchase of the depot from the state in November for $81,112. In December, the Downtown Marietta Development Authority purchased the parking lot next door for $167,713, the MDJ previously reported.
In July, City Council members finalized lease agreements for the Welcome Center to use the depot and the Downtown Development Authority to lease the parking lot to the city, per city records.
Mayor Steve Tumlin said the closing is a guarantee the depot will always be used to preserve the city’s history and promote it to visitors. He credited DMDA Chairman Tom Browning with helping secure the deal with state officials.
“That’s such a beautiful building. It was nice. We got to enjoy it for years, but owning it will enhance our enjoyment of it,” he said. “It guarantees the future of us protecting this historical event. Even though the state worked with us perfectly, we’re on the deed now, which makes it even better. ... Us owning it just solidified the future for that historical area and the ambiance of the Square.”
The mayor, who serves on the DMDA, has previously said the parking lot could be an ideal spot for a parking deck. There are no immediate plans to build a deck there, but ownership of the lot means a deck is possible if city officials decide to pursue one.
A previous city plan for a 400-space parking deck at the site was priced around $4.5 million. The mayor and council have discussed either floating bonds to pay for a deck, or funding it through Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenues.
The Welcome Center is the headquarters of the Marietta Visitors Bureau, which promotes Marietta as a tourism destination. It receives funding from the city’s hotel and motel taxes for tourism advertising and marketing programs. The visitors bureau holds two annual events, the Taste of Marietta and the Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour.
For more information, visit www.visitmariettaga.com.
