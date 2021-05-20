In any given month, the city of Marietta services or repairs about 100 city vehicles.
Staff do everything from oil changes to major repairs, servicing firetrucks, police cars and more. That workload, combined with outdated facilities, called for a $2.1 million overhaul of the city’s fleet service building.
“We had a mediocre place to work on cars and trucks,” Mayor Steve Tumlin told the MDJ.
No more. This week, the mayor, city manager, several council members and public works staff cut the ribbon on the building, which now has twice as much work space.
Construction began last year and wrapped up in March.
A new, six-stall, 4,800-square-foot vehicle repair garage was built, along with a parts supply room.
The improved facility includes gadgets such as battery-powered lifts that can hold tens of thousands of pounds, lifting vehicles up so mechanics can work underneath them. There’s new exhaust systems that suck harmful fumes out of the garages, as well as pipes that pump oil, radiator fluid and other substances from centralized tanks into vehicles.
“They have their own stations where they can pull fluids,” Stokes said, pointing out the pipes.
In addition, the city replaced the electrical and HVAC systems, removed asbestos, reconfigured office space, sealed walls and floors and repainted.
The city completing its own vehicle service and repairs makes for a quicker response time when city vehicles are damaged or in need of service, City Manager Bill Bruton said.
“What really makes a difference also is the fact that we're actually able to do all of our own work,” he told the audience that turned out for the ribbon cutting. “A lot of cities and counties, they can't do that, they actually have to farm out all of their work on their vehicles to other individuals and other companies.”
Upgrading the fleet service building was the latest project enhancing the city's public works complex.
The main, 31,500-square-foot building of the public works complex, which houses offices, was completely gutted and renovated as part of the first phase. Along with ADA accessibility, security upgrades, new restrooms, female locker rooms, replacement of electrical and HVAC systems, asbestos removal and office space reconfiguration, renovations added a traffic control center, where staff can view traffic cameras, track the location of city vehicles and control stoplights.
There, city officials can monitor major intersections during traffic jams, natural disasters, protests and parades. They can also change traffic patterns to facilitate emergency response.
“And so basically, a firetruck can leave to go to an emergency scene and never hit a red light,” Bruton said.
The first phase, consisting of the main building renovations, was funded by 2011 SPLOST dollars and completed in 2016 at a cost of about $3.3 million, before the separate, $2.1 million renovation of the fleet service center.
Addressing the crowd, Bruton called the public works staff part of the city government’s “backbone.”
“It's just one of those behind-the-scenes things that we really don't think about a lot,” Bruton said. “But when a vehicle’s down, they sure think about it at that point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.