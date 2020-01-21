With spring semester in full swing, Chattahoochee Technical College's enrollment continues to swell, and its Marietta campus continues to have the largest enrollment of its eight campus, according to a news release from the school.
Chattahoochee Tech, the largest technical college in Georgia, reported more than 10,000 students enrolling for classes this semester, with nearly 4,000 attending the Marietta campus off South Cobb Drive, less than a mile north of Austell Road.
“Our enrollment numbers represent a steady increase in the number of new students enrolling at Chattahoochee Tech,” said Nate Beardsley, the school's director of admissions. "It’s a great time to be a student at Chattahoochee Tech. We offer programs of study that support workforce training and enable our students to become highly skilled professionals in some of the nation’s fastest-growing, high-demand career fields.”
Beardsley said new student enrollment at Chattahoochee Tech has increased 11.6% over last spring semester. He said the average student age is 24 years old.
The school's North Metro campus in Bartow County followed the Marietta campus in student enrollment, with 2,740 enrolled this semester, followed by the Paulding County campus, with 850 students, and the Woodstock campus with 733 students, the news release shows.
Another 551 students have enrolled for classes at the Mountain View Campus in Cobb County, and 430 students are enrolled for classes at the Appalachian Campus in Pickens County.
School officials say online classes have also continued to grow in popularity, with more than 4,000 students registering this semester to take at least one online course.
Online programs include accounting, business management, business technology, criminal justice technology, logistics and supply chain management and marketing management.
The college also offers customized workforce training, continuing education classes and adult education programs that include free GED prep. For more information, visit www.chattahoocheetech.edu.
