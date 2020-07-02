Marietta Campmeeting, a Christian revival dating back to 1837, is set to continue its tradition of worship under the arbor this month for a shorter number of days and with social distancing in response to the coronavirus.
The traditionally 10-day event at Marietta Campground has been shortened to one weekend, July 17-19, due to concerns about the virus.
Cheryl Lassiter, president of the Marietta Campmeeting Tentholders Association, has been attending the camp meeting since dating her now-husband over 40 years ago. Their family has had a "tent," or a cabin, there for at least five generations. She and her husband were married under the arbor, as was their son. She and her son have both seen their children baptized there over the years.
"It’s just a very special place to a lot of folks," she said.
In the camp's 183-year history, the event has only been canceled once — during the Civil War. It would take another war for the tradition to be canceled again for many of the cabin owners and others who attend every year, Lassiter said.
Lassiter said the tradition came from farming families who had a few days between tending to crops in the summer and harvesting them, who couldn't regularly attend church services.
"A bugler would call folks to service, and it was their church, basically, for the year," she said.
The very first summer, she said, worshipers built tents while a wooden arbor was constructed. After that, cabins were built in a horseshoe around it, but the now 23 cabins continue to be called tents today.
According to Lassiter, the religious gathering was spared from the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 because it was primarily active in winter and wasn't as widespread by the summer.
While the event has tentatively been scheduled for four worship services over a Friday night through Sunday morning, Lassiter said, it is not completely certain that they'll be able to have the event at all.
"I hope we get to do this one weekend. The way things are looking in the news, I am not averse to us going ahead and canceling at the last minute," she said. "We’re going to see what we can do. We don’t want to put anyone in danger."
Organizers plan to space worshipers out under the open arbor and encourage people to sit outside under temporary tents. Other safety measures include distributing masks and hand sanitizer and printing individual programs with planned music rather than passing around hymnals.
Some traditions — a picnic, watermelon cutting, children's church in the mornings and an ice cream social — have also been canceled, but Lassiter hopes the gathering will still be a fun event for families and children.
"Some of the kids we’ve had grow up out there, or little kids now, it’s going to be hard to get them to understand social distancing," she said. "Hopefully they'll still ride their bikes and play softball on the field. ... Hopefully they'll be able to run and play some, and meet up with their friends and cousins they haven’t seen in a while."
The speakers for the services are the host preacher, retired Marietta First United Methodist Church minister Charles Sineath, the Rev. Eddie Bradford of Norcross First United Methodist Church and Ken Ellison, interim pastor at Eastwood Baptist Church in Marietta.
Sineath, who has preached at the revival over a dozen times since 1977, said he was happy that the tradition is continuing, despite it only being four services.
"I’m excited about it," he said. "God is not limited by our circumstances. God can do what he wants to do in two days as well as 10 days if he wants to do it. So we just trust him and give thanks for every opportunity we get, and that’s the way I look at it, is an opportunity to tell the good news. We need some more good news, don't we?"
Marietta Campground is located at 2300 Roswell Road, near Sewell Mill Road and across the street from East Cobb United Methodist Church.
For more information, visit www.mariettacampmeeting.org.
