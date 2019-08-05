Family and friends say Marietta has lost a pillar of the community with the passing of businessman, avid golfer and gin rummy ace Wally Gresh.
Walter A. "Wally" Gresh Jr., former owner of S. A. White Oil, Co., died Saturday. He was 88.
Friends, family and colleagues remember Gresh as a generous and caring man with a quick wit, a sharp business mind and a deep love for Marietta.
Gresh was buried Monday at Georgia Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. James Episcopal Church, 161 Church St., Marietta, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the WellStar Foundation Emergency Department.
Gresh is known locally for expanding S. A. White Oil's distribution network in the county during his time as CFO. His daughter, Kim Gresh, who is the third-generation owner of S. A. White Oil, said the business grew "10-fold" under his leadership. The county saw its first self-serve gas stations thanks to her father, she said.
Wally Gresh took over the business in 1963, when his father-in-law, S. A. White, was killed in the Atherton's Drug Store explosion. Kim Gresh said she was 7 years old.
"His world and our life changed in an instant that day," she said.
Kim Gresh said her father began preparing her to lead the company as soon as she graduated college, but there were moments as early as in grade school when she shadowed her dad at work — whether she liked it or not.
She recalled picking up the phone one Sunday against her parents' warnings, leading to weekend work for both her and her father:
"Back in the day, we delivered home heat... And there was a rule: If you answered the phone on a Sunday, be very careful who it was. I answered the phone on a Sunday at 8 or 9 years old, not being careful who it was and said, 'Daddy, phone for you.' It was a customer that needed home heat. So I got the pleasure of riding in the truck that afternoon to deliver home heat," Kim Gresh laughed. "And he said, 'We'll be more careful from now on, won't we?,' And I said, 'Yes, sir. We will be.'"
The younger Gresh said growing up an only child, she quickly assumed the role of "daddy's girl" and became her father's shadow.
"Everybody will tell you, I'm little Wally. I'm him in a nutshell," she said.
Kim Gresh, who has served as the president of S. A. White Oil since 1999, credits her own comprehensive knowledge of the business with her father's belief in the importance of working up through the ranks.
"He believed that you do everything. I started out doing the most menial tasks so that I understood everything about this business," she said. "I can do everything except drive a truck."
She said her father, a Coast Guard veteran, also loved his community and did everything he could to serve its citizens.
He was a founder of The Walker School, past president and founder of the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club, past president of the Marietta Jaycees and an active member of St. James Episcopal Church, where he also served on the vestry.
In addition to his work for S. A. White Oil, Wally Gresh also served as president of multiple local companies, including G&G Rental, Eastside Bottle Shop, Eastside Enterprises, Inc., Econoco, Inc., D&G Equipment Co. and European Importers, Inc.
Kim Gresh, who is herself heavily involved in community organizations, said her father instilled that same love of community in her.
"He thought he was very blessed to be a part of this community and loved to give back, because we've always been in the position where we could," she said. "To me, he was one of the kindest and most giving people I've ever known, and I pray I'm very much like him."
Garvis Sams Jr., managing partner of Sams, Larkin, Huff & Balli, LLP, said Wally Gresh and his father, Garvis Sams Sr., were "like brothers."
Sams Jr. said Wally Gresh and Sams Sr. spent hours playing cards and golf together at the Marietta Country Club and with his passing, the senior Sams will have his golfing buddy back.
"My dad's glad to have a friend up in heaven right now," Sams Jr. said.
Wally Gresh had a dry sense of humor that could catch some off guard if they didn't quite know him yet, Sams Jr. said. But, he added, "he'd always give a wink" to make sure you knew he was just kidding around.
"He always had a spin on things that made life enjoyable — conversationally and socially and every way I can think of," Sams Jr. said.
Sams Jr. said Wally Gresh, whose death comes 20 years to the day after the senior Sams', has "ripped a hole" in the two families, as well as in the Marietta community at large. He said the city has lost a "pillar of the community," who gave back immeasurably.
"He was highly successful, and when you're successful from a business perspective and in your personal life, then the community not only deserves but expects someone to return (that)," Sams Jr. said. "He returned 10-fold to his community and his family and his friends. He went over and beyond what anyone could be expected to do."
Bill Smith, former owner of Little & Smith Insurance, off Church Street, said he and Wally Gresh became fast friends when Smith moved to Marietta in the late '50s.
Both members of the Marietta Country Club, Smith said he and the avid golfer got together two to three times a week for "many, many years" to eat lunch and chat about Marietta High School sports and Georgia Tech football.
With the recent deaths of Adams DeLeon "AD" Little and Sam Hensley, both graduates of Marietta High and friends of Wally Gresh, "it's been a rough month," for former Blue Devils and for the city, Smith said.
Wally Gresh moved to Marietta from Minnesota as a teenager and attended Marietta High School for only his senior year, but his friends say he disguised himself well as a southern boy.
Merrilyn Eastham, a fellow member of the class of 1949, remembered him as a "wonderful friend and athlete" who always had a smile on his face. Eastham said though he was 88, his death came as a shock — she'd seen him the day before.
Like Smith, Eastham also considered Little and Hensley close friends, and said losing all of them within three weeks has hit hard. But after the day of reflecting on his life Monday, Eastham said she and others were simply happy to have known him.
"He was a great friend," she said. "Real good friends are God's gift to us."
