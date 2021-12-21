MARIETTA — In the week leading up to Christmas, Americans are again feeling whiplash as the omicron variant of COVID-19 has spread rapidly, infecting vaccinated people and throwing into question the casual, almost pre-pandemic lifestyle that many had become used to.
European countries, even those with high vaccination rates, have reimposed restrictions. The National Hockey League paused its season and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Tuesday reinstated a citywide indoor mask mandate.
While several eateries across metro Atlanta have closed due to the rising infections, plenty of shoppers and diners were out and about on Marietta Square on Tuesday morning, and no businesses appeared to be closing.
After the severe economic effects of the early pandemic lockdown, there seems to be little desire among businesses — or politicians — to close shop. And according to Marietta Square merchants, customers are more than happy to spend their money in-person.
Evan Kingsfield, Marietta Pizza Company manager, thinks the holiday crowd might be even bigger than normal. He theorized that perhaps less people had left town for the holidays, due to omicron.
“We’ve had a hard time spacing people out and keeping up with the volume and being staffed,” Kingsfield said. “The hardest part is just, if anybody is sick, we have to send them home right away. So we’re always two or three people down.”
The restaurant has tweaked its rules for staff as the pandemic’s intensity has swung back and forth. At different times, masks have been required for all staff, only required for unvaccinated staff, or completely optional.
The restaurant was busy inside around lunchtime Tuesday, with rain pouring down and temperatures outside in the 40s. On sunny days, plenty of customers still choose to eat outside for safety reasons. A second dining room in the restaurant has been closed due to a lack of staff, but Kingsfield said they allowed a regular who was worried about omicron to dine alone there Tuesday.
“We have had more scares with employees,” Kingsfield said. “We’ve had to be stricter about what we’ve had to reinstitute … it’s tough, because we don’t really have the patio available anymore when the weather’s like this.”
In recent weeks, demand for takeout and delivery has picked back up again, Kingsfield said. The staffing issues, which have been felt across industries, have also been problematic because employees are being asked to work at both Marietta Pizza Co. locations — one is downtown, the other on Due West Road in west Cobb.
“You can’t isolate a breakout at one location, because you need your employees to be going back and forth,” Kingsfield said.
On some occasions, the restaurant has to turn away would-be patrons due to staffing shortages.
“We’re all exhausted, because people’s expectations from us have not changed at all, despite how much more we have on our plate every day,” Kingsfield said, citing the extra demands of ensuring COVID-related safety. “The whole dynamic has changed. Like, the whole ‘customer is always right,’ it’s like, we can’t do that anymore.”
Still, so far, omicron has affected the restaurant less than previous waves of the virus, Kingsfield said.
Gary Leake, owner of Johnnie MacCracken’s Celtic Firehouse Pub, expressed similar optimism about the economic climate, saying his bar and grill is doing nearly as well as it did this time in 2019.
The main thing Leake worries about is the specter of reimposed restrictions, since businesses like his would be the first to be shuttered.
“From my perspective, as a business owner, we’re starting to see a little bit of overreaction, and maybe no clarification, from our government,” Leake said.
President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House on Tuesday, saying there would not be any sort of federal lockdown. Instead, the administration is focused on mobilizing the military to assist hospitals, rolling out new vaccine sites and buying 500 million rapid tests to distribute to people.
Leake said he’s been pleased with Gov. Brian Kemp’s hands-off approach to the pandemic, and compared Cobb and Marietta favorably to other localities that have imposed more restrictive measures.
Representatives for Cobb County and the city of Marietta said there are no plans to reimpose pandemic restrictions.
“The key thing that I want to emphasize is personal responsibility,” Leake said, adding that people shouldn’t place themselves at risk of infection if they plan on visiting older or immunocompromised people soon.
Those Johnnie MacCracken’s employees that have been infected in the past were mostly mild cases, Leake said, owing to the fact that most are in their 20s. Managing employees who may be hesitant to get tested has been a challenge, however.
“Restaurant business employees who have to make a living are scared to get a test sometimes, because they know that they’re going to be asked not to come to work,” Leake said.
As far as any omicron-related dampening of consumer enthusiasm, Leake hasn’t seen it yet.
“The people that live around the Marietta Square are some of the most educated people in the state of Georgia, and they’re coming in because they’re confident in the vaccine,” Leake said.
At the Strand Theatre, the historic venue is still hosting live shows of “A Christmas Tradition,” tea parties and screenings of Christmas movies throughout the week.
“I think if you were to walk in right now, I think you’d see people spaced out, I think you’d see people that choose to wear a mask wearing a mask, and just overall trying to continue to live their lives, while also having a good time, while also trying to be safe,” said Andy Gaines, the Strand’s general manager.
The theater encourages employees to take measures to keep themselves safe. Gaines seemed optimistic about the theater continuing to operate normally throughout the holidays.
“We try not to dwell on the fear of it, we try to just deal with the facts, and deal with … the hope of the season,” Gaines said. “I’m sure that there are folks that are worried. And that’s understandable, the last two years of our lives have been difficult at best, and harder at other times. And so our role here is to make sure that people can come, feel safe and have a good time.”
