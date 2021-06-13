MARIETTA — It didn’t take much to convince Thais Lordelo to attend the 10th annual Marietta Brazilian Festival.
Her friend “didn’t really have to say anything, other than the name of it, and I was like, ‘Okay I’ll be there,’ because I knew there would be food,” she said with a laugh as songs in Portuguese blared nearby and children scampered between families moving from stall to stall, loading up on classic Brazilian dishes.
Tucked in an industrial area off Gresham Road, near the intersection of Roswell Road and Interstate 75, the festival, organized by the nondenominational Vine Atlanta Church, has drawn thousands of people in years past, according to Napolean Pinto, the church’s senior pastor.
For the festival’s 10th year, the church, a pillar of Cobb’s Brazilian community, had hoped to go big and fly in a band from Brazil, Pinto said. That was in 2020. Like most other events last year, the festival had to be canceled due to the pandemic.
Now, with most pandemic-era emergency measures in the rearview mirror but only one third of Georgia residents fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, he didn’t know what to expect, exactly.
A half hour after the festival had begun Friday night, people were crowding stalls manned by church volunteers selling juices (sucos), fried stuffed pastry (pastel), chicken croquette (coxinha), chicken and rice (galinhada e arroz carreteiro), cakes (bolos), sweets (doces) and more. Children were playing in the bounce houses (pula-pula) or lining up to try and kick a soccer ball into a goal under the watchful eye of Carlyle Junior, who coaches the church-affiliated Zico Atlanta Soccer Academy.
The two-day festival began Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and was scheduled to end each night at midnight. People who had come in previous years insisted attendees do indeed stay until midnight, sometimes later.
“We’re night owls,” Pinto said with a laugh.
Tony Nguyen and a group of coworkers, visiting the Atlanta area from Maryland for a business trip, had been tipped off about the festival by a Brazilian friend and decided to experience a culture about which he knew almost nothing, he said. Nguyen said the food resembled other cultures’ food he had tried, with a twist — the chicken skewers reminded him of kebabs, and the pastries of empanadas.
Paulo Santos, who had come with his wife and two kids, said he comes to the festival every year. His favorite treats? Pamonha — similar to tamales — and sugarcane juice.
As Santos and his son, Christopher, approached the pastry stall, Leticia Sousa, one of the volunteers manning the stall, recognized the boy. She ran around the stall and asked him to dance, twirling him as he giggled.
As for Pinto, the festival wasn’t just about the food.
“I’ll be honest with you, and this is not just a catchphrase,” he said, gesturing toward the people who had come on a steamy Friday night to celebrate their community and culture. “This is what we have, as the best thing from Brazil right here.”
