POWDER SPRINGS — The only thing the Marietta boys’ track and field team needed to do to win its first state title in 13 years was finish seventh to win outright and eighth in the final event of the Class AAAAAAA boys’ competition – the 4x400-meter relay -- to tie first-place Brookwood.
The Blue Devils did just that and then some as they won the 4x400 relay to leapfrog the Broncos and win the crown on the final day of the state track and field championships at McEachern’s Ralph D. Williams Sports Complex on Saturday.
Hillgrove and Whitefield Academy secured runner-up finishes in the Class AAAAAAA girls’ and Class A Private boys’ competitions respectively.
Marietta went from trailing Brookwood 57-56 going into the 4x400 to securing a 66-57 victory and regulating the Broncos to runner-up status.
It is the first time that the Blue Devils have earned the state boys’ track championship trophy since sharing the Class AAAAA crown with McEachern in 2008 as well as their fifth state title overall, having also won in 2000, ’01 and ’06.
It was a dramatic comeback for Marietta from last year’s state meet, when the Blue Devils finished a close second to champion Alpharetta – losing by only two points.
Marietta led Alpharetta by eight points (60-52) going in the 4x400 in 2021, but the team of Malachi Sanders, Zuri Johnson, Isaiah Sanders and Devin Clark – the same quartet that won the event this time around – finished seventh, while the Raiders took the race and the team title – winning 62-60.
This year was completely different as Sanders, Johnson, Sanders and Clark crossed the finish line with a time of 3 minutes, 15.21 seconds in the 4x400 to edge out runner-up Grayson (3:15.91) and bring the state title back to Marietta.
“When we left this meet (last year), it was a two-point loss (to Alpharetta),” Marietta coach Nick Houstoulakis said. “These same boys went into that (4x400), in it to win it, and they didn’t come through. And a year later, they’ve grown up. They knew they were experienced. They were able to learn from last year’s experience. Finishing runner-up to Alpharetta motivated them and now, here we are, walking out as champions. And most of them are coming back next year, so last year’s experience was beneficial to them.”
South Forsyth (50) finished third and Woodstock (43) fourth to round out the top four teams on the awards podium. Other local teams placing in the Class AAAAAAA boys standings were McEachern (seventh, 32), Campbell (11th, 25), Pebblebrook (tied for 13th with Milton, 19), Hillgrove (26th, 9) along with Walton and Harrison (tied for 27th, 8.50),
Malachi Sanders played a big role in Marietta’s championship as he also won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:54.41, edging out Gainesville’s John Jessup (1:41.76), by only .35 seconds.
“When I ran the (800), I figured if I went out hard and don’t let nobody pass me, I would win the race,” Sanders said. “So I just kept a good speed and I kept digging and that’s what made me finish the race.”
Pebblebrook's Dwight Phillips won the 100 with a time of 10.43, while Campbell claimed the 4x200 relay title -- with the foursome of Mekhi Stone, Aveion Hayes, Dorian Gibson and Justin Walker finishing at 1:25.44 to edge out runner-up Marietta (1:26.82).
In the girls competition, Hillgrove scored 60.50 points to finish runner-up behind champion Lowndes (83), with McEachern (51) tied for third with Cherokee.
Harrison (44) was seventh followed by Campbell (tied for eighth with Archer, 28), Marietta (15th, 15), Pebblebrook (17th, 13) and Walton (tied for 28th with Parkview, 6).
Campbell's Zionn Rice swept the hurdles titles, while Harrison's Samantha McGarity won the 1,600-meter run to add to the 3,200 she won on Friday.
Rice started things by winning the 100 hurdles with a time of 13.95 seconds, finishing ahead of runner-up Zoe Ziglor of Harrison (14.27).
She proceeded to win the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.40, placing ahead of runner-up Kara Stewart of McEachern (43.83).
McGarity was the winner of the 1,600 with a time of 4:57.93 after winning Friday's 3,200 race at 10:46.91.
Hillgrove won the girls' 4x200 relay, with the quartet of Madison Morse, Ayva Dottin, Nyah Felton and Blye Townsell finishing with a time of 1:39.22. McEachern (46.92) was third.
Whitefield Academy fell just short of winning the boys Class A Private title, scoring 64 points to finish runner-up to champion Holy Innocents’ (68).
Mount Paran Christian was the only other team placing in the Class A Private standings finishing eighth with 35 points. The Eagles won the 4x100 relay, as the team of Remington Adams, Jylan Thomas, Micah Lott and Gabe Lott finished with a time of 42.38.
In the girls Class A Private competition, North Cobb Christian – led by Elizabeth Saylor’s runner-up finish in the 3,200 (11:37.63) – finished ninth (23), while Walker was 23rd (10) and Whitefield Academy 25th (8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.