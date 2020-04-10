A 15-year-old Marietta boy faces a murder charge after the death of a 14-year-old girl, Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn announced Friday morning.
Here is the full press release from the Marietta Police Department:
"Marietta officers were dispatched around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night April 8, 2020 to a report of an aggravated assault that had already occurred near 1805 Roswell Road.
Preliminary indications were that at least three juveniles were involved; two victims and one suspect reportedly armed with a knife.
When officers arrived, the caller reported he and his fourteen-year-old girlfriend got separated during the assault.
He stated he tried to find her but was unable and that she had been missing for approximately two hours before he called 911 for help.
Detectives were notified and a search of the area was conducted.
Early Thursday morning, April 9, 2020 the juvenile suspect was located and taken into custody for questioning.
Late Thursday morning the missing juvenile’s deceased body, now identified as fourteen-year-old Janina Valenzuela of Marietta, was located in the creek behind 1805 Roswell Road.
Marietta detectives, working with the Cobb County District Attorney’s office, have established probable cause to charge the juvenile suspect as an adult.
A warrant has been secured for fifteen-year-old Brayan Segura of Marietta, charging him with Malice Murder (F), Aggravated Assault (F), and Concealing Death (F). Segura has been booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
This is still an active investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Marietta Police Detective Michael Selleck 770-794-5372.
If you have information but wish to remain anonymous you can send us tips via Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477."
