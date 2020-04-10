A 14-year-old girl is dead and a 15-year-old boy is in jail charged with her murder, following an aggravated assault near an apartment complex in east Marietta, police say.
The girl, Janina Valenzuela, of Marietta, was found dead Thursday morning in a creek behind The Arbors at East Cobb complex, Marietta police said Friday.
She had been missing since Wednesday night when officers were dispatched to the apartment complex on Roswell Road, near the intersection of North Marietta Parkway.
Marietta police said they were called around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an aggravated assault that had occurred near the apartment complex, involving two juvenile victims and a juvenile suspect armed with a knife.
“When officers arrived, the caller reported he and his 14-year-old girlfriend got separated during the assault,” police said. “He stated he tried to find her but was unable and that she had been missing for approximately two hours before he called 911 for help.”
Detectives were notified and the area was searched, police said.
Early Thursday morning police located the juvenile suspect and took him into custody for questioning, police said, adding the missing girl’s body was located in the creek later that morning.
“Marietta detectives, working with the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, have established probable cause to charge the juvenile suspect as an adult,” police said.
Officers obtained an arrest warrant for 15-year-old Brayan Segura, of Marietta, charging him with felony counts of malice murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death.
Segura, listed in jail records as Brayan Eduardo Rivas, was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, police said, urging anyone with information about the case to call Detective Michael Selleck on 770-794-5372, or anonymously use the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line 404-577-8477.
Segura’s April 9 arrest warrant states Valenzuela was fatally stabbed at The Arbors at East Cobb between 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 8, and that Segura told police he contacted “unknown person(s)” to assist him in the crime.
Segura repeatedly lied to police about the girl’s whereabouts, per his warrant, which states his address as being about 1.5 miles from the apartment complex, near Interstate 75 south of Roswell Road.
A GoFundMe page to raise money for Valenzuela’s funeral, established by Marietta resident Erika Mendez, had generated over $3,600 by Friday afternoon.
“While on her bike, she was being chased by a young man with a weapon,” Mendez said on the fundraiser website. “Her mother is ill and she is not able to pay for the cost of Janina’s funeral. Any donations would be greatly appreciated. Rest easy sweet girl.”
