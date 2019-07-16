MARIETTA — The Marietta City School District will take in an additional $2.1 million in property taxes in fiscal 2020, thanks to the school board's decision Tuesday not to roll back its millage rate.
The school board voted 5-0 to approve Superintendent Grant Rivera's proposed 17.97 millage rate. Board members Alan Levine and Kerry Minervini were absent from the meeting.
The board's approval of the millage rate means taxes will increase by 3.18%. Erin Franklin, the district's chief financial officer, said the decision is standard and allows the district to keep up with rising costs, as well as contributes to staff raises.
The Cobb County School District is also proposing a 4.88% tax increase as a result of its decision not to rollback its 18.9 millage rate. The Cobb school board will vote to adopt its millage rate Thursday.
The Marietta school board also voted 5-0 to appoint Meredith Crittenden the new coordinator of the Marietta Early Learning Center. Crittenden will receive an annual salary of $85,000 in her new position.
She replaces former coordinator Tara Williams, whose resignation the board accepted, effective June 10. Williams resigned as part of a family move, according to Tyler Gwynn, the district's assistant superintendent for human resources.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a $1.5 million purchase of 410 75-inch “interactive display panels” for installation at Dunleith, Park Street, West Side, Hickory Hills, Lockheed and Sawyer Road elementary schools, as well as Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, Marietta Middle School and Marietta Performance Learning Center;
- Approved new earth systems, statistical reasoning, IB math, peer leadership, transition to high school, dramatic writing, orchestra, dance composition, video production and recreational games course offerings for the 2020 school year;
- Approved the hiring of three retired teachers, each with a $25,000 contract, to provide tutoring services at facilities including the Marietta Student Life Center;
- Approved allocation of $42,987.24 additional money from a special 1% sales tax for education for the grading portion of the West Side Elementary School playground construction project;
- Approved Breaux & Associates, LLC to head planning and design for the Lemon Street central office and museum campus project;
- Approved a $28,500 contract with Jill Sims for consulting services for Marietta Middle School's middle years program, effective July 22; and
- Approved a $50,000 contract with a retired educator for additional administrative support at Marietta High School through May 2020.
