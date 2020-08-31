A Marietta bicyclist died Monday morning after being hit twice by cars while biking on Cobb Parkway, according to a news release from the Marietta Police Department.
Marietta’s Derek Johnson, 49, was riding his bike north along Cobb Parkway, just north of Gresham Road, at about 5:35 a.m. when he was struck by a 2003 GMC Envoy attempting a left turn into 200 Cobb Parkway N., according to police.
The GMC’s driver, 50-year-old Derek Bowers of Marietta, couldn’t see Johnson as he was making the turn, according to police.
Johnson was then hit by a 2012 Chevrolet Van driven by Marietta’s Zenon Rodriguez, 50, police said. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Marietta Police Department is investigating Johnson’s death. People with information are asked to contact Sgt. B. Honea at 770-794-5344.
