A Marietta-based nonprofit serving families with housing needs has received funding to provide Cobb families with assistance in paying rent, mortgage and utility bills, the organization announced.
The Center for Family Resources says it is providing access to basic needs for families who currently fall below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. Funding for the housing payment assistance has been provided through grants from the Cobb Community Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund, Cobb EMC Foundation and the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Recovery and Response Fund, according to a news release.
“Stabilizing families and providing a safety net during challenging times ties directly into our mission,” said Lee Freeman-Smith, vice president of operations for the CFR. “This critical funding will immediately impact families in critical need of services throughout Cobb County. With more than 22 million Americans filing for unemployment and lower wage earners disproportionately impacted, the need for financial assistance will be tremendous."
The CFR has more than $170,000 in financial assistance available, but officials say they anticipate requests for assistance are "easily triple that amount."
Many of those who need financial assistance were already living on a limited income, and any reduction to hours and pay could cause a significant disruption to a family’s budget, the organization's release says.
The CFR serves more than 12,000 people per year and helps more than 700 families with housing and rent assistance. In the past two weeks, the organization reports it has received more than 160 calls for assistance related to COVID-19. Those calls are in addition to the inquiries from individuals who were already in need of services prior to the pandemic.
CEO Melanie Kagan called keeping families in stable housing with access to basic needs "imperative." She said her organization's goal is to help families stay up-to-date on their rent and mortgage payments.
"What we don’t want is for these families to be 2-4 months behind in paying these expenses, and have no way of climbing out of that hole," Kagan said. "The financial impacts on our community and many others are going to be severe."
Those seeking assistance are asked to call 770-428-2601. All inquiries are being taken over the phone, and the agency is not open to walk-ins. Anyone who would like to donate to the emergency assistance fund at the CFR can make a tax-deductible donation at www.thecfr.org/give.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.