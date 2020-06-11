MARIETTA — The Marietta City Council awarded $584,000 in annual tourism grants this week to groups that promote tourism in the city.
The council voted 5-1 with Councilman Reggie Copeland opposed and Councilman Joseph Goldstein leaving the dais for the vote.
The amount awarded by the council was less than last year’s $638,180.
Tax collections from the city’s 3% auto rental fee were down, resulting in lower grant awards, according to Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, who chairs the council’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Committee.
Grants awarded this year are to be used next fiscal year, which starts in July.
Kelly said depending on tax collections, grants could further be reduced across the board. Alternatively, if the city receives more revenue than expected, the council will consider issuing a second round of grants to tourism organizations.
The Marietta Gone With The Wind Museum received $68,670, lower than the requested amount of $76,650, but higher than last year's grant of $55,000. The Marietta Museum of History received $160,000, down from last year's $162,000.
Two organizations received cuts greater than 17%: Cobb County NAACP and the Marietta Arts Council.
The NAACP's planned Juneteenth event received $5,000, half of the $10,000 they received last year. Kelly said this was in part because the organization plans to scale back the event from three days to one this year.
Councilman Reggie Copeland expressed his opposition to the additional cuts to the NAACP event. He argued that the civil rights group could still incur the same costs even though it reduced the number of days for the Juneteenth festival. He tried to amend the motion so the NAACP would only receive a 17% reduction, which failed when he didn't get a second from other council members.
"It’s inequitable, it’s unthinkable, it’s unconscionable for me," he said of the additional cuts.
The Marietta Arts Council received $6,960, down from last year’s $12,000 for its annual Mountain to River Trailfest, because they were not able to hold the complete event as planned, though the arts council did install public art around the city.
Other organizations to receive grants included:
- The Earl Smith Strand Theatre - $54,780, down from $66,000 last year
- Georgia Metro Dance Theatre - $14,940, down from $18,000 last year
- Georgia Symphony Orchestra - $12,450, down from $15,000 last year
- Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art - $74,700, down from $90,000 last year
- Old Zion Baptist Church Heritage Museum - $8,300, down from $10,000 last year
- The Georgia Ballet - $8,300, down from $10,000 last year
- Cobb Landmarks - $16,600, down from $20,000 last year
- Atlanta Lyric Theatre - $8,300, down from $10,000 last year
- Marietta Square Branding Project - $5,000, down from $12,500 awarded last year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.