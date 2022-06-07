Optimal Hearing, a locally owned hearing and audiology practice in Marietta with locations across the southeast, donated up to $25,000 in hearing aids and audiological care to patients in metro Atlanta on Tuesday, June 7.
The audiology practice, owned by brothers Gabriel and Nicholas Pitt, started this community initiative in 2018 to honor their founder and late grandfather, Billy Pitt.
“It’s something that we started as an homage to our grandfather who started the business,” said Gabriel Pitt, Optimal Hearing’s vice president and chief audiology officer. “We have something called Founder’s Day, and every office goes and does some volunteering at a nursing home… Because of COVID, we haven’t been able to do it [for the past two years]… Instead of going and doing that this year, we’re getting a few of our people together and donating to people who could not afford it otherwise.”
This is Optimal Hearing’s largest community event to date, according to a news release, and one hearing specialist even came all the way from Florida to help give back to the community.
Ten patients from around metro Atlanta who could not afford better hearing health care were invited to the Optimal Hearing in Marietta. There, they received free hearing evaluations and, if necessary, same-day hearing aid fittings to provide immediate hearing improvement, as well as free follow-up visits depending on the patient’s needs, according to the Pitt brothers.
An older gentleman from Atlanta, Melvin White, visited Optimal Hearing with his daughter to benefit from the Pitt's generosity. He suffered from significant hearing loss and always watched television on a high volume, according to his daughter.
Gabriel Pitt said of White, “If he can’t hear anything outside, you’ve got safety issues.”
White said that the hearing aids were going to make him feel better, and he would take great care of them so that they would work for a long time.
Gabriel Pitt also mentioned that damage within the ear that significantly affects ability to hear can also increase dementia, cognitive decline and other health conditions. For those experiencing hearing loss, hearing aids help prevent those conditions by keeping older people engaged in the world and with other people, whom they are now able to hear, according to Pitt.
“This is our way of saying, ‘Thank you,’” Nicholas Pitt, vice president and chief operations officer, said in a news release. “At Optimal Hearing, our family has been helping others hear to the best of their ability for three generations now. We are honored to have been able to help so many, for so long. Our mission is to help as many as we can, and events like these are reminders that better hearing is not always easy, but it should be a priority for everyone. Hearing and understanding are a big part of what makes us human. Understanding is what connects us to one another. I believe it’s our duty to do our best to improve understanding as much as we can.”
