Marietta attorney Lance LoRusso, general counsel for the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police, has created a nonprofit foundation in Cobb County that he said aims to help first responders and their families in need, as well as fill gaps in the needs of public safety offices.
“There’s always someone struggling with a cancer diagnosis, or their kids are sick, or they get injured and they can’t work part-time jobs that so many of them rely on,” LoRusso said. “In Cobb County police ... we’ve had people whose houses have burned down. We’ve had public safety folks who were affected by the floods in 2009, where they lost everything they had. So that’s the type of relief we’re talking about.”
The Cobb County Public Safety Foundation, a 501(c)(3) which held its first meeting June 25, recently awarded its first two grants to Cobb first responder families in need, said LoRusso, the organization’s CEO.
He said all the money raised to date, an amount he said he would keep private for now, has been from individual donors. But, he said, “we expect to receive funding from corporate entities as well.”
“We are in preliminary stages as to our projections. However, through our partnership with the Cobb Community Foundation, we will be able to keep our overhead very low. We are also fortunate to have a lot of volunteers who believe in our mission,” he said.
LoRusso said it’s always been his goal to help police, fire and emergency medical personnel more than by just providing legal support, and now that vision is becoming reality.
So when Cobb Public Safety Director Mike Register raised the concern that the county had no public safety foundation, LoRusso said he got to work. He said Register offered his assistance, as well as the support of various county public safety departments.
Register said public safety personnel sacrifice too much for the citizens of the county to go without their own support system to catch them when they fall. The Cobb County Public Safety Foundation can act as that support system, he said.
“Our public safety personnel give selfless public service to their community. They give a tremendous service that ensures that the citizens live, work and prosper in a safe environment. And we take it for granted,” Register said. “They impress me on a daily basis, and I am very proud to be one of them.”
On July 18, the foundation announced on Facebook that it had awarded its first $2,000 grant to the wife of Cobb County police Officer Sheldon Long. Long’s wife is a Cobb 911 operator and is battling a chronic disease, according to the Facebook post.
Four days later, another post showed Cobb County SWAT Sgt. Roger Nalls receiving a $2,000 grant from Cobb SWAT Officer Rob Morris. Nalls’ grant was awarded to “alleviate the financial burdens of (his) being away from his family for cancer treatment,” in Texas, according to the post.
Grants are provided based on suggestions from the community, which are then vetted by the office where the potential recipient works, LoRusso said.
“Sometimes cash is appropriate. Sometimes paying someone’s rent for a month may be appropriate. Sometimes it’s reaching out to our network and saying, ‘These people need X, Y or Z,” he said, adding that if a first responder is in an accident and can’t work, they may simply need their lawn mowed.
LoRusso said the nonprofit is governed by a volunteer board, including former Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens; Sharon Mason, CEO and president of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce; and Pete Quinones, president and CEO of Metro Atlanta Ambulance, among others.
He said the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb County Police Department, Cobb County Fire Department, Cobb E911 and offices of the Cobb District Attorney and Solicitor General all provide suggestions and advise the nonprofit. The foundation does not support Marietta city services.
LoRusso said the foundation uses the acronym “REST” to describe its functions:
The “R” represents the relief it provides for Cobb County public safety professionals and their families who are sick, in distress or otherwise in need.
The “E” stands for the foundation’s mission to provide equipment that the public safety offices need in a timely manner, should the government not be able to fill that need or if a purchasing process delays the delivery of the needed equipment.
Register said the foundation has already agreed to purchase four bikes to help the police department increase patrols and community engagement in apartment complexes and shopping centers. LoRusso said the four patrol bikes and vehicle racks needed will cost $10,000.
“S” is for support. LoRusso says the foundation connects public safety professionals to counseling services that can prevent the stress from traumatic experiences on the job from developing into a more serious issue, like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Other counseling services include financial and spiritual, he said. In the future, he said he’d also like to explore developing a counseling hotline.
Finally, the “T” is for training. LoRusso said the foundation will work to bring training to Cobb County, as opposed to public safety offices spending money to send personnel outside the county or state.
The foundation has also partnered with the Cobb Community Foundation, which LoRusso said widens the organization’s reach and puts it in front of more potential donors.
The nonprofit operates out of LoRusso’s office at 1827 Powers Ferry Road SE, building 8, suite 200, Atlanta.
For more information or to donate, visit www.ccpsf.org.
(1) comment
One way to save money is through education:
Women Against Registry advocates for the families who have loved ones required to register as sexual offenders.
More about the issue:
According to the NCMEC map there are over 912,000 men, women and children (as young as 8 and 10 in some states) required to register and the "crimes" range from urinating in public (indecent exposure), sexting, incest, mooning, exposure, false accusations by a soon-to-be ex-wife, angry girlfriend, or spiteful student, viewing abusive OR suggestive images of anyone 18 years old or younger, playing doctor, prostitution, solicitation, Romeo and Juliet consensual sexual dating relationships, rape, endangering the welfare of a child, the old bait-n-switch internet stings (taking sometimes 12 months before a person steps over the line) guys on the autism spectrum or with intellectual disabilities and many others.
If you multiply the number on the registry by 2 or 3 family members you can clearly see there are well over 3 million wives, children, moms, aunts, girlfriends, grandmothers and other family members who experience the collateral damage of being murdered, harassed, threatened, children beaten, have signs placed in their yards, homes set on fire, vehicles damaged, asked to leave their churches and other organizations, children passed over for educational opportunities, have flyers distributed around their neighborhood, wives lose their jobs when someone learns they are married to a registrant....all these things occur when these people try to hold their family together and provide the three things that professionals indicate are needed for successful reintegration; a job, a place to live and a “positive” support system.
The Supreme Court’s Crucial Mistake About Sex Crime Statistics – ‘Frightening and High’ (Debunks the 80% recidivism rate cited by now SCOTUS Justice Kennedy)
It is very important that you read the abstract below and then the full 12 page essay by Ira Mark and Tara Ellman.
ABSTRACT This brief essay reveals that the sources relied upon by the Supreme Court in Smith v. Doe, a heavily cited constitutional decision on sex offender registries, in fact provide no support at all for the facts about sex offender re-offense rates that the Court treats as central to its constitutional conclusions. This misreading of the social science was abetted in part by the Solicitor General’s misrepresentations in the amicus brief it filed in this case. The false “facts” stated in the opinion have since been relied upon repeatedly by other courts in their own constitutional decisions, thus infecting an entire field of law as well as policy making by legislative bodies. Recent decisions by the Pennsylvania and California supreme courts establish principles that would support major judicial reforms of sex offender registries, if they were applied to the facts. This paper appeared in Constitutional Commentary Fall, 2015. Google: Frightening and High
A study reviewing sex crimes as reported to police revealed that:
a) 93% of child sexual abuse victims knew their abuser;
b) 34.2% were family members;
c) 58.7% were acquaintances;
d) Only 7% of the perpetrators of child victims were strangers;
e) 40% of sexual assaults take place in the victim’s own home;
f) 20% take place in the home of a friend, neighbor or relative (Jill Levenson, PhD, Lynn University)
There is a tremendous need to fund programs like "Stop It Now" that teaches parents how to begin and maintain a dialog with their children to intervene before harm occurs and about grooming behaviors as well as other things at age-appropriate levels in their Circles of Safety.
Our question to the public is one of, when does redemption begin?
We support the principles of Restorative/Transformative Justice; restore the victim, restore the offender AND restore the community.
Lastly, our country is proud to be 'the incarceration nation' with 5% of the world's population and 25% of the world's incarcerated.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.