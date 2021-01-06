Authorities have released new details about the armed robbery pursuit that sent nearly two dozen police cars racing down Whitlock Avenue and that ended in a crash and foot chase Tuesday night.
The incident spurred from a carjacking, Cobb Police say, that resulted in a pursuit across the county.
According to an update from the Marietta Police Department, Cobb Police attempted to apprehend the vehicle, which entered the Marietta city limits. The vehicle crashed near the intersection of Whitlock Avenue and Burnt Hickory Road in Marietta.
Cobb Police have apprehended two suspects, while one escaped on foot. Marietta Police say they have posted information about the case on the Nextdoor app, adding that they believe the third suspect has fled the area, and do not believe the public to be in any immediate danger.
Police have not released further details on the case.
