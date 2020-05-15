MARIETTA — Plans for a new neighborhood of townhomes at Powder Springs Street and Booth Road are underway with a green light from the Marietta City Council.
The council unanimously approved rezoning two properties for a single-family planned residential development with 51 townhomes, which means that they will have to review detailed site plans before construction can start.
“I appreciate the homeowners working with us, and also the attorney representing the homeowners. We massaged this thing to get a lot of things accomplished for the positive effect of the city,” Councilman Grif Chalfant said as he initiated the vote to approve the new zoning.
Inline Communities LLC, which is developing the neighborhood, will proceed with plans to build with rezoning and one variance for minimum lot requirements matching the size of the smallest townhome unit. There was a request for a variance to waive a requirement for a recreation area in the neighborhood, which was withdrawn after a request from Councilman Joseph Goldstein.
The planned density for the neighborhood is 7.94 units per acre.
As part of the new zoning, the townhomes will be a minimum of 1,800 square feet, rental units will be limited to 5% and a homeowners association will be created that will be responsible for landscaping and upkeep of common areas.
Kevin Moore, the attorney representing InLine, said the homes will be priced in the middle $300,000s. The units will have a design similar to those at the nearby Brownstone Square development.
The property is heavily wooded and includes one single-family home. The parcels are surrounded by the Pinehurst apartments to the south, Brownstone Square across Booth Road to the east and single family homes to the north and west. The development is planned to be accessed from Booth Road.
