MARIETTA — Patrons of restaurants in Marietta may soon have more outdoor dining options to encourage social distancing guidelines.
The Marietta City Council has fast-tracked a permitting process for restaurants across the city to rent tents for outdoor dining.
The move allows for tents at the Marietta Square and throughout the city.
For restaurants in the city's central business district in downtown Marietta, the city's downtown development authority could set up one large dine-in tent in Glover Park, which would be located next to the park's stage, according to City Manager Bill Bruton.
Other restaurants in the city would apply for a permit to rent their own dine-in tents. All of the permits will be free and available through Sept. 30 to any restaurant in city limits. The permits are designed to ensure restaurants follow social distancing guidelines while using the tents.
The ordinance requires restaurants to provide a site plan for the tents and written permission from property owners, and specifies that it does not increase occupancy limits outdoors.
The measure was proposed by Mayor Steve Tumlin after the city of Duluth in Gwinnett County recently installed three temporary dine-in tents that include picnic and high-top tables.
Those interested in applying for a tent should contact Rusty Roth, the city's development services director, at rroth@mariettaga.gov.
