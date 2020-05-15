MARIETTA — A new neighborhood with 36 homes is closer to being built with initial approval from the Marietta City Council.
The council unanimously approved a rezoning of 5.25 acres to planned residential development for 36 single family, detached homes on Fairlane Drive off Powder Springs Street. A detailed site plan, when available, will have to go to the council for final approval. The homes will range from 2,000-3,500 square feet.
The proposed neighborhood is between the Marietta Square and Sandtown Road, directly east of the city golf course and next to the under-construction Promenade at the Square. It will join other properties in the area that have been redeveloped in recent years.
Representatives of the applicant did not give a price range for the new neighborhood homes, but they are modeled to be similar to the neighboring Promenade ones, which start in the $400,000s.
"I think this is a good spot for residential. It's much better to me than commercial, and I'm happy to see you've gone the detached route instead of the attached route, I don't know how that would have gone," said Councilman Johnny Walker, who represents the area. "I think this will help with the revitalization of this area, which has been going strong now. It will be a good partner with the Promenade next door. I think it will be a good match."
The community is to be built on a new public roadway connecting with Fairlane Drive and Hagemann Drive.
The council also approved variances to reduce the minimum lot size from 4,000 to 3,500 square feet and to allow 5.7% of the land to remain open space instead of the normally required 25%. Another variance allows the right-of-way width to be reduced from 50 feet to 44 feet, which would match the neighboring Promenade neighborhood.
