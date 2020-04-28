The city of Marietta expects to keep up its current level of service and all its employees with $3.7 million in reserves allocated to its general fund through the end of 2020.
The City Council unanimously approved two budget amendments to help cover anticipated losses in revenue due to the coronavirus. One moves $1.2 million in reserves to allocate $300,000 a month from March through June, when the city's fiscal year ends. The other, for next fiscal year, moves $2.5 million in reserves to cover July through the end of the calendar year.
"The good thing is we do have a reserve, that’s what the rainy day fund is for. And it’s raining everywhere," said Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly.
The total went up by a million from the original recommendation after City Manager Bill Bruton said city staff were projecting an additional $1 million loss for next year.
"Next year, this coming year, I'll say flat out, it's like looking in a crystal ball that is all cloudy. It’s very difficult to figure out where we'll be this time next year. The virus could come back and cause more problems, or it could go away quicker than we thought," he said. "Our best guess is that we’ll be an additional million dollars less. That would put us $4 million down from where we were last year."
Bruton said after the budget amendments, the city will still have $12.5 million in reserves, thanks to previous leaders keeping the city under budget over the last several years.
Council members also agreed to table the city's state of emergency order because the governor's shelter-in-place order is in effect through Thursday and the state's emergency order is in effect until May 13. Council members indicated they will decide what to do after the state government's orders expire or there are new orders.
The council also met for committee meetings, where they agreed to consider several items at their agenda review session scheduled May 11, including:
- a request from Tanalta Real Estate to modify plans for the two office buildings at 218 and 234 Roswell Street, the corner of Meeting Street and Roswell Street. Changes include enclosing four parking spaces, allowing the top floors the option of being office or residential, adding a fourth floor to the 234 Roswell Street building, and allowing the 234 Roswell Street building the option of having retail on street level.
- a speed study for Colston Road to determine whether to lower the speed limit.
- "no parking" signs at Coryell Street and Alexander Circle Street.
- re-appointments of Bobby Van Buren and Ronald Clark to the zoning appeals board for three-year terms and Rebecca Nash Paden and Councilman Johnny Walker to the Marietta Historic Board of Review for two-year terms.
The next Marietta City Council agenda work session is 5:15 p.m. May 11 at City Hall. To watch the meeting online, visit the "Council Videos" page on the city's website, www.mariettaga.gov.
