A halfway house in Marietta can continue to operate after Mayor Steve Tumlin issued a rare veto at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
Harmony House is located off North Marietta Parkway near Turner Chapel AME Church, which owns the land it sits on.
Program director Vincent Green said the house has been helping men released from the Cobb County Adult Detention Center with nowhere to go since 2006 and has avoided any kind of issue in that time.
Three years ago, the city approved a special land use permit allowing the residential property to operate as a halfway house. That plan had an expiration date of three years and needed to be reapproved by the City Council.
During the public comment portion, one landlord complained that the halfway house will lower the value of some rental property she owned.
Another Marietta resident, Don Barth, who does not live in the area, also spoke out against keeping the halfway house there.
“In my neighborhood, I wouldn’t want a halfway house. … None of you would want a halfway house. It’s a great thing, but there’s got to be bigger pieces of property,” he said.
Harmony House staff and alumni also took the podium to tell the council what a difference the home had made in their lives.
Chris McDaniels said he was released from jail in 2016 and is thankful he heard about the Harmony House.
“Instead of going back to the streets and going to the same things that got me in trouble in the first place, I was able to reach out to the Harmony House … It was through that program I was able to get back on my feet, get a job and start becoming a productive member of this community again.
Now, McDaniels said he owns a house in north Cobb, and he and his wife have a 10-month-old baby.
Councilman Reggie Copeland, who represents that area of the city, proposed granting Harmony House’s request and extending the special permit until such time as Turner Chapel sold the land.
But Councilman Johnny Walker said he would rather give the directors another three years, then have them back before the council to make sure everything was still running smoothly.
“I think it needs to have a date, an end date where they have to come back and we reevaluate, make sure there’s been no problems during that time, just like they did when they started out,” he said.
Walker filed a substitute motion, which replaced Copeland’s. The council voted 6-0 to approve Walker’s three-year extension, with Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly not present.
That’s when Tumlin decided to use his veto power, canceling the vote and putting back on the table Copeland’s extension, which would last until the property is sold.
That motion passed 4-2, with Walker and Councilman Andy Morris opposed, allowing Harmony House to keep running as long as the church hangs onto the land.
Speaking after the meeting, Tumlin said he thinks the house is doing good work and its operators have shown they can run the program there without bothering neighbors.
“They had three years, and now they’ve gone past it,” he said. “But that was a good project. You hear all that about the jail, then you hear about what these people have done, how they’ve turned lives around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.