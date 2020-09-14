As Kennesaw State University marked record enrollment at the start of the fall semester with nearly 41,000 students, a new apartment complex is coming to Marietta designed to help meet demand for off-campus housing.
The Marietta City Council has approved detailed plans for a 158-unit complex off Cobb Parkway near the Marietta Diner designed with college students in mind. The project, developed by Campus Realty Advisors, is scheduled to open in time for the fall semester of 2022.
The plan consists of four buildings, two four-story buildings and two three-story buildings, with a total of up to 455 bedrooms.
Council members approved a rezoning for the project, the bulk of which is on land behind houses on Banberry Road. Residents had previously shared concerns about traffic on Banberry Road and potential noise and other issues related to having college students as neighbors. The final plans for the project include restricting Banberry Road access to emergency vehicles, with residents accessing the site from Frey’s Gin Road and Kathleen Drive. An eight-foot brick wall will be in front of Banberry Road and around the corner to the Frey’s Gin entrance.
Representatives of Campus Realty have said that while the purpose-built student housing is not exclusive to college students, certain features are designed to appeal more to that group, including gated access, lease schedules aligned with the academic calendar and residents restricted to one person per bedroom.
