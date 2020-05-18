MARIETTA — A single-family neighborhood off Cobb Parkway may soon have a new set of neighbors living in townhomes next to their subdivision, despite some opposition from nearby residents.
The Marietta City Council has approved an annexation and rezoning for 45 townhomes to be built next to the existing Hamilton Grove neighborhood. Like the single-family homes already there, the townhomes will be built by developer Traton Homes. The homes are projected to be priced in the $300,000s.
Council members voted 6-1 to approve the annexation and rezoning at their meeting Wednesday, with Councilman Joseph Goldstein opposed.
In discussions with other council members, residents, the applicant’s attorney and staff, Goldstein said he wanted to see land along Cobb Parkway developed commercially.
The total area is approximately 6.7 acres, including 3.4 acres annexed from Cobb County.
Previously, the unincorporated portion was zoned for general commercial use, and it required rezoning to mixed use to match the other parcels, according to a city report.
Residents who spoke publicly to the city council against the project raised concerns about traffic, as well as the floodplain, which covers an estimated 30% of the new development site.
Jonathan Sobel, the Hamilton Grove homeowners association president, said a majority of HOA members voted in favor of the development. He added the new townhomes will add value to the existing neighborhood because Traton will help with pool costs, and install gates at the subdivision entrances.
“By installing the gates all the neighboring neighborhoods will not be able to use Hamilton Grove as a shortcut,” he said. “Everyone is using it as a shortcut, and it’s putting a lot of burden on the roads, we don’t know who they are, and this will stop them using our roads. It will also give protection and security in our neighborhood.”
Another Hamilton Grove resident, Judy Skeel, opposed the gates, saying she was concerned they could malfunction and cause heavy traffic. She also said there had been break-ins in the neighborhood, and she felt the new homes would add safety risks.
Carol Brown, another nearby resident, was particularly concerned about the floodplain and wetlands that could be affected, as well as traffic on White Circle.
“All of the new residential and commercial development on White Circle adds to traffic, increases stormwater runoff and the narrow, heavily traveled two lane road continues to deteriorate,” she said.
Kevin Moore, the attorney representing Traton, said that the effect on White Circle would be small, that most of the increased traffic would be on Cobb Parkway.
The city council also approved two variances for the development: one to allow a “hammerhead” dead-end for streets rather than a cul-de-sac, and one to reduce the required minimum lot size to the size of the building footprint for townhomes.
The application originally called for plans to build 46 townhomes with two different variance requests, one parking and another to waive required active recreation space, which were both withdrawn. Moore said that there will also be an agreement with Hamilton Grove homeowners association for the townhome residents to use their pool.
Plans for the townhome neighborhood include a new private road that would be accessed by an existing private road, Hamilton Grove Boulevard. The plans also include a gated entrance from Cobb Parkway North onto Hamilton Grove Boulevard, and sidewalks in the neighborhood and on a portion of the public road.
The parcels in the city limits were part of an annexation and rezoning in 2002 with the Hamilton Grove community and were expected to be developed for commercial use.
Traton will have to submit to the council a more detailed site plan, which will include architectural elevations and landscape plans, before building the new homes.
"It's kind of hard to not support a subdivision when the HOA is speaking in favor of (it,)" Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly said. "I think this is a well-done development of Traton. The biggest concern I have, and it sounds like you guys have worked it out, is just the clubhouse, the pool and the amenities. I'm curious to see what final plan will look like for the amenities for the townhome development."
