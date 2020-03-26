The Marietta City Council has approved plans for an age-restricted neighborhood on Stilesboro Road near Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.
The 37-home Traton Homes development is on 11.2 acres at 1725 Stilesboro Road between the park and Barrett Parkway. The development is age restricted to those 55 and older.
Late last year, the council unanimously approved rezoning for the land and annexation from Cobb County, the MDJ previously reported.
The plan has a density of slightly over three units per acre, with nearly 3 acres reserved for open space. Under the original zoning, developments could have a little over two units an acre.
Kevin Moore, an attorney representing Traton, previously told council members the target demographic will be people nearing retirement who either already live in the area or have children in the area.
Construction is expected to start this year, with full build-out within two years, Moore told the MDJ. The anticipated price range for homes in the new neighborhood will be in the $400,000s.
