This week, the Marietta City Council unanimously approved a rezoning and annexation that paves the way for a 40-home development to be built at the corner of Saine Drive and Roberta Drive off Austell Road.
“Laura’s Walk,” featuring 19 townhomes and 21 detached homes, will be built on the 6-acre piece of land.
Cumming-based Blue River Development is behind the project, which will also feature a walking trail and a 1.35-acre neighborhood park with a fire pit. The property is mostly undeveloped except for one house.
Kevin Moore, a lawyer representing Blue River, pitched the development as bringing a “foothold” of single-family home ownership to an area which currently has more multi-family rental housing. Across the street from the development is Walton Village apartments.
“You’re changing it from a pure rental apartment type of small community area, and it’s changing to owner-occupied and purchased homes that are done very nicely and done very well,” Moore told the Marietta Planning Commission earlier this month.
The homes will be sold in the $400,000 range, Moore said, calling it a “very healthy price point.”
Public streets would run through the property, though a guest parking area would be maintained by a homeowners association.
The land was previously in unincorporated Cobb. Moore said the developer sought annexation by the city in large part so that the residents will be able to send their children to nearby Dunleith Elementary School.
The plan had previously been for 40 townhomes. At a Monday council work session, some council members said they would prefer if detached homes were included. That led to slightly more than half of the homes becoming detached by Wednesday’s meeting.
“I appreciate y’all working with us … I think this is a good step forward for us, as a council, trying to eliminate all these attached townhouses,” Councilman Grif Chalfant said.
The site plan presented by Moore did not include sidewalks on the exterior of the property on Saine and Roberta. The council added a requirement that those be built before approving the project.
The council also approved variances to allow less than the required amount of open space. Moore said the variance was needed because of the revisions to the plan which added detached homes.
The Planning Commission, a body that makes recommendations to the council, recommended the rezoning and annexation be approved.
Donald Barth, a resident who frequently speaks at council meetings, was the only person to voice concerns at Wednesday’s public hearing. Barth questioned whether the council should be allowing variances and said the development could risk gentrifying the area.
“Just ask yourselves, is it the right thing yet, or can you do a little bit better? We already know they went back and apparently they’ve done a lot better,” Barth said. “Just ask him (Moore) to do a little bit more.”
Todd Beasley, who owns property nearby, expressed concern at the Planning Commission about the increase in pavement that the development would bring, and the increased stormwater runoff that could erode a nearby creek. Planning commissioners told Beasley that later in the planning process, the city’s Public Works Department would have to approve the development’s stormwater design to ensure it does not cause further erosion.
Moore said he expected the development would include 40-45% paved, impervious surfaces, less than the 60% maximum that the zoning code allows.
In other business, the council approved allocating approximately $640,000 in 2016 SPLOST funds to repair the creek crossing on Pickens Industrial Drive using a precast concrete bridge.
The road was damaged when, on Sept. 7, the city saw more than six inches of rain in less than two hours, causing flooding, erosion of stream banks and the collapse of two drainage pipes under roads.
Pickens Industrial Drive is heavily used by trucks. The precast concrete bridge was one of three repair options presented to council by staff. It was the cheapest and quickest way to repair the road — construction will begin “within 2 weeks or so,” a staff memo says. The other options were a cast-in-place concrete box culvert (estimated to cost $670,000) or a corrugated metal pipe (estimated to cost $1.1 million). Construction would not have started for several months had another option been chosen, staff say.
The road will need to be closed at some points during construction.
Finally, the council voted to lower the speed limit on Austin Avenue from 30 MPH to 25 MPH in an effort to reduce speeding.
